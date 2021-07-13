Jersey Shore: Sammi Giancola goes makeup-free, shows off bikini bod

Former Jersey Shore Sammi Giancola showed off her bikini-bod and makeup-free face in a new Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola showed off her latest look in a new social media selfie, where she wowed her fans with a new look certain to drive them wild.

Sammi’s latest upload gave her 3.2 million followers a good look at her stunning figure which she showed off in a teal blue bikini top.

She paired that with what appeared to be a white sarong bottom that likely covered a coordinating bottom.

Sammi’s toned arms and abs were on full display in the snap, which looked to have been taken in an outdoor area of a home. This was made clear by the white bench placed in front of a window with a decorative pillow atop it.

The former reality star’s long, brown tresses were pulled away from her face by a pair of large sunglasses. This gave her followers a good look at her face, which appeared to be makeup-free as she gave a slight smile to the camera.

On the former Jersey Shore star‘s sun-kissed decollete was a thin gold chain with several small beads.

Sammi Giancola has been busy since leaving Jersey Shore

Since formally parting ways with Jersey Shore in 2012, Sammi has been busy as a businesswoman, running an online business she called Sweetheart Styles, which specialized in clothing, accessories, and home decor.

This venture has been a special project for Sammi, and she has devoted much of her time to helping it to grow substantially over the past several years.

In the winter of 2020, Sammi announced that she had big news regarding her business venture, and teased fans with the possibility of what they could expect. In the spring of 2021, she said she would open her first brick and mortar store in Ocean City, New Jersey, called Sweetheart Coast.

The business would sell many of the same items that were available online with many new things that could only be purchased in-store.

The store officially opened for business in June of this year, ahead of the beach season at the iconic Jersey Shore town.

Fans reacted to Sammi Gianocola’s latest snap

Sammi’s loyal fans reacted to her latest and stunning new upload.

Several could not believe how stunning and natural Sammi looked in comparison to many of her former Jersey Shore co-stars, who it appears to have had some surgical assistance in enhancing their appearance.

“Naturally pretty, no filters needed,” penned one follower.

Fans of Sammi Giancola shared they believed she was naturally pretty. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

“Beautiful! You’re the only one that hasn’t gotten work done out of the cast and your natural beauty shines girl!” wrote a second follower, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.