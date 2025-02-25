Jersey Shore’s Sammi Giancola pregnant with first child

Things are falling into place for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, first with a romantic engagement and now a pregnancy.

The Jersey Shore star has opened up about her years-long struggles with infertility, but now, she finally has some good news.

The proud mama-to-be is expecting her first child with her fiance Justin May, sharing the happy news online.

The couple has kept the news to themselves for quite some time, but now the secret is out.

Justin and Sammi posted a carousel of photos with the sonogram of their baby boy or girl.

They also shared the due date, noting that their little one will arrive in the summer of 2025.

Sammi shared an Instagram post of her and Justin holding their baby’s sonogram, writing, “We’ve been keeping a little secret.”

“We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all!” said the 37-year-old, adding “Baby May Due August 2025✨.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star noted in her message that after years of infertility struggles, their baby is the “absolute greatest blessing” they could ever ask for.

“Our hearts have never been so full of love; we can’t wait to meet you baby! 🫶🏼🥹💕” Sammi added.

Several of Sammi’s Jersey Shore castmates flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

We spotted Nicole “Snookie” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinni Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, his wife Lauren Sorrentino, Deena Nicole, and Nikki Hall showing support in the comment section.

New Jersey natives and fellow reality TV stars Danielle Cabral and Dolores Catania from the Real Housewives of New Jersey also congratulated the mom-to-be.

Sammi and Justin respond to overwhelming online support

Sammi’s Instagram post has already racked up over 876,000 likes and thousands of positive comments from people expressing their excitement about the pregnancy announcement.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have been following Sammi’s IVF journey and have encouraged her not to give up on her dream of becoming a mom.

Now, her wish has come true.

After the overwhelming support for their pregnancy news, Justin and Sammi shared another post, a behind-the-scenes video.

“We just want to say thank you so so much to you all for all your comments and messages!” Sammi wrote on Instagram.

The MTV star also shared some kind words with other couples experiencing infertility issues, telling them not to give up hope.

“If you have struggled through infertility, you know just how hard this journey can be. We’re so grateful! Never lose hope, as miracles can happen!! 🙏🏼♥️🥹,” she added.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.