Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino and Nikki Hall support Pauly D at New York Rangers game

Nikki Hall and Vinny Guadagnino support Pauly D at his DJ gig. Pic credit: MTV

It looks like Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s favorite “throuple” had a night out on the town last night.

Vinny Guadagnino and Nikki Hall were spotted at Madison Square Garden for the New York Rangers game as Pauly DelVecchio was the resident DJ for the evening.

Vinny and Nikki were seen sitting side by side and dancing along to the music on the jumbotron.

They also shared photos of the event to their Instagram Stories.

Vinny Guadagnino and Nikki Hall support Pauly D at New York Rangers game

Despite their playful banter from time to time, Vinny and Nikki were all smiles as they supported Pauly at the event.

Longtime Jersey Shore fans know just how close Vinny and Pauly’s relationship is so they can truly appreciate seeing how well Vinny gets along with Nikki.

Vinny and Nikki support Pauly. Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

Nikki and Vinny on the jumbotron. Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

Pauly DJ’ing at the Rangers game. Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

Nikki has been touring with Pauly D this year as he’s traveled around the country for his various DJ gigs.

This is the first time Pauly has had anyone tag along with him for his fast-paced lifestyle. In a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Pauly talked about his excitement to share that part of his life with Nikki but he was also unsure of how Nikki would handle the constant travel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pauly recently shared that they’ve been having a great time on tour and that Nikki seems to be his “perfect match.“

Vinny got to know Nikki while filming Double Shot at Love. While Nikki may have fallen in love with Pauly, she inevitably got to know Vinny pretty well too.

During the last season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the cast played the “couples game” and the trio played together. Their playful dynamic showed just how well the three of them get along.

Angelina Pivarnick tags along with Nikki Hall and Pauly D

It looks like Vinny wasn’t the only one to get some quality time in with Pauly and Nikki.

In her Instagram stories, Nikki shared a video as Angelina hugged her from behind while they danced at one of Pauly’s DJ gigs.

Angelina hugs Nikki. Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

They appeared to be having a great time with each other and everyone looked happy as can be.

Angelina has recently shared sad Instagram posts following the first few episodes of Season 5 which have documented the ongoing issues in her marriage.

Speculation continues to grow that she and her husband Chris Larangeira have gone their separate ways and it appears that he did not attend the event with her either.

Despite her relationship status, it was nice to see the cast spending time with each other outside of the show.

Fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as more good times are on their way.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.