Jersey Shore: Chris Larangeira works on himself ‘mentally and physically’ amid marriage trouble

Chris Larangeira focuses on himself amid marriage trouble rumors. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 began with Angelina Pivarnick questioning her marriage to Chris Larangeira.

Angelina debated whether she should file for divorce, and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley talked her through the process.

Angelina shared a sad post about “God” following the episode, keeping “all promises.”

Several fans rallied behind the couple to show their support as they’ve continued to navigate their marriage troubles.

Angelina and Chris recently moved into a new home together in New Jersey, but they spent the holidays apart when Chris became positive with COVID-19.

Since then, they haven’t been together much, but that’s not out of the norm for the couple who doesn’t flaunt their relationship on social media.

As rumors continue to spread regarding their marriage issues, it looks like Chris is taking time to focus on himself.



Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Chris Larangeira works on himself ‘mentally and physically’ amid marriage troubles

Chris recently shared a post and encouraged others to take more time for self-care.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the photo, he sat on a machine at the gym and wrote the caption, “Never stop working on yourself, both mentally and physically.”

Chris has remained quiet throughout the drama in his relationship and stays that way.

In a recent post, he was seen holding his baby niece, and several of his followers chimed in, letting him know that he would make a great dad.

Chris thanked his fans for their kind words, and it made people wonder whether he and Angelina had plans to have kids of their own someday.

It looks like things might have taken a turn for the worst again after Angelina shared a puzzling photo to her Instagram stories.

Angelina Pivarnick shares photo of ‘new roommate’ causing speculation that Chris moved out

Just days ago, Angelina shared a photo to her Instagram stories of her and her friend as they were out to dinner.

She captioned the post, “Bestie and new roommate.”

Angelina posts a photo of “new roommate.” Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

The post caused speculation that Chris had moved out as it doesn’t seem likely that they’d have another person move in with them.

In addition to the strange post, Angelina’s recently been caught without her wedding ring in photos on her page.

Angelina poses without her wedding ring. Pic credit: MTV

It was also noted that Chris had removed the bride and groom emojis from his Instagram bio.

Chris changed his Instagram bio. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

It’s unclear at this time if the recent posts and activity are to throw fans off as not to spoil the rest of the new season or whether Angelina and Chris have gone their separate ways once and for all.

Fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to see what happens next.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.