Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick poses without her wedding ring — is her marriage over?

Angelina Pivarnick was caught without her wedding ring. Pic credit: MTV

Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation started off a bit rocky for Angelina Pivarnick.

The premiere episode began with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley as she supported Angelina by talking her through the divorce process and the appropriate steps and paperwork that come along with it.

She asked Angelina to name five things she loved about her husband Chris Larangeira and that made her want to stay married to him.

Angelina was struggling to come up with good reasons and she and Jenni eventually took things a step further by having a discussion with a divorce lawyer.

While speaking with the lawyer, Angelina struggled as she explained the difficulty of being unsure and unhappy in her relationship.

As the season has just begun, fans are left wondering whether Angelina and Chris will work things out or whether they’ll be headed for divorce once and for all.

A recent social media post, however, makes it seem as though Angelina may have gone the divorce route.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick poses without her wedding ring

In both a video and picture posted to her Instagram, Angelina was caught posing without her wedding ring.

In the first video, she was seen dancing around with her friend as they got ready to go out for a night on the town.

The next photo was a selfie where Angelina’s bare ring finger was clearly visible.

Angelina poses without her wedding ring. Pic credit: MTV

It’s unclear at this time whether she just decided not to wear the shiny rings or if she’s just trying to keep fans on their toes as Season 5 continues to play out.

These posts come following Angelina’s response after the premiere episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

She was seen in an Instagram post laying on her bed and looking somber. Sad music played in the background and she captioned the post with the words “God keeps every promise.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to show their support for her and reminded her to stay strong.

What’s next for Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira?

It looks like Jersey Shore fans may get more insight into Angelina and Chris’s relationship as Season 5 progresses.

The most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation left off with the crew at family dinner. Things looked like they were about to get pretty heated after Pauly DelVecchio made a joke about Angelina having a side piece.

This rumor started last season after a video was leaked of ring doorbell footage that caught Angelina fighting with an unidentified man outside of his home.

Angelina brushed the incident off previously and let everyone know that there were no secrets in her marriage.

While we don’t know what will ultimately happen between Angelina and Chris, fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to see what happens next.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.