Jersey Shore Family Vacation spoilers: JWoww shows up and the Angelina Pivarnick confrontation is on

During tonight’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick are set to face off for the first time since Angelina’s wedding night.

In the 10 months since the wedding, Deena, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi faced backlash from fans on social media.

The drama became so bad that Snooki decided to stop filming.

The boys on the cast, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, and Ronnie Magro hoped to get their family back together and mend the conflict between the girls by secretly inviting them to a resort in Las Vegas and forcing them to sit down together to talk.

Deena threw a wrench in the boys’ plan after she revealed she was pregnant and was glad she wouldn’t have to face Angelina and deal with the unnecessary stress in early pregnancy.

As the boys broke the news to Deena last week, she immediately became upset. The situation was even worse because she didn’t have Jenni by her side.

But that’s all set to change based on previews for the upcoming episode. Jenni is all healed from her TMJ surgery and is set to arrive in Vegas for the ultimate confrontation with Angelina.

Jenni and Deena have no desire to make amends with Angelina

Before their face-off with Angelina, Mike tried to sit down with the girls in hopes he could help to mediate the situation.

Both of the girls expressed zero desire to ever make amends with Angelina after the backlash they faced after the wedding speech.

In a separate conversation, Deena said to Jenni, “This has been the most stressful thing.”

Jenni agreed and said, “I’ve never experienced what we’re experiencing right now on social media. As bad as the wedding was, today it’s so much worse because there is now leaked audio and social media is the devil.”

The girls detailed the comments they received from critics. Jenni said she received thousands and thousands of messages about being a bully.

She said, “They’re attacking my parenting, the type of karma I deserve like literally I should die and get kicked on and spit on.”

Jenni said fans were going after her children and one said, “I hope your daughter experiences what Angelina went through”

She added, “Yeah, it’s really really painful.”

How bad will things get once Jenni arrives?

Fans have anticipated the long-awaited confrontation between the girls and Angelina, but just how bad might things get once Jenni has a chance to speak her mind?

Previews for the upcoming episode showed anger, frustration, and tears amongst the roommates. Things looked so bad, that the cast had to enlist the help of MTV’s resident doctor and therapist Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Will the girl’s confrontation have the happy ending the boys hoped for? Fans can tune in to see what happens when Deena and Jenni finally come face to face with Angelina.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.