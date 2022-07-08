Jersey Shore: Angelina shares health update after blood pressure scare

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shares a health update. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is at the head of most of the drama again this season.

Coming off of last year, when she tried to work through the issues in her marriage to Chris Larangeira, Angelina enters the new season dealing with allegations of infidelity.

It was revealed that she hooked up with another reality star, Luis “Potro” Caballero, who she met while filming All Star Shore.

Angelina still denies that she cheated, but Chris doesn’t see it that way. Not only did he accuse her of cheating, but he also reached out to her friend and costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and claimed that Angelina was the one to leak the wedding speech audio that caused problems with her costars.

Mike quickly shared the gossip with the rest of the cast, which reignited Angelina’s feud with the girls.

With all of the stress of her impending divorce and the rumors going around, Angelina’s health took a toll. It was revealed in the most recent episode that she had blood pressure issues during surgery for a nose job and would need to get it checked out with a cardiologist.

Angelina broke down with tears due to everything but has recently shared an update on her health.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shares health update following recent episode

It’s no secret that Angelina has been under a great deal of stress over the last several months.

Not only did Chris file for divorce in January, but allegations also came out that Angelina cheated with two separate men.

If that wasn’t bad enough, she was back on bad terms with the girls of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast, and rumors even circulated that Chris had an affair with a transgender model.

It is no surprise that Angelina was told by her doctor that she had high blood pressure, which caused a slight complication during her nose job surgery.

She updated her followers on Twitter and said, “I am thankful for my doctor for telling me this. Without him I wouldn’t of known how bad it was. He helped me.”

She also mentioned that she is now on medication to keep her blood pressure under control.

Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Angelina Pivarnick was hospitalized amid the drama

At one point during the drama, Angelina was even hospitalized in the emergency room.

At the time, she blamed the ongoing emotional turmoil of everything going on.

Despite her hospitalization and the news she received at her appointment, it seems Angelina has regained some control of her health.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.