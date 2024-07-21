Jennifer Pedranti reveals where she stands today with Gina Kirschenheiter after explosive RHOC argument

Jennifer Pedranti and Gina Kirschenheiter were fast friends on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17.

One year later, things are strained between the cast members on-screen.

This week’s episode showcased Gina complaining about Jennifer to various cast members because she was evicted from a home she helped her obtain.

The drama came to a dramatic head when the pair sat down and exchanged some words, which resulted in Gina storming away, calling Jennifer a “ding-dong” and telling her to pay her bills.

It was a lot for the second episode of the season, but it perfectly set the stage for a feud to come.

Jennifer, who fans defended following the scene, opened up about where her friendship with Gina is today.

Jennifer and Gina are in a good place

“I’ll say this –– Gina is a good girl, and we have had that conversation now, and that’s not the spot we sit in today,” she explained on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

While Jennifer said that Gina “came hard” for her, she believes they are in a much better place today.

“If I would have only known she was going through this in her personal life, I didn’t know at the time,” Jennifer added, referring to Gina’s relationship woes with boyfriend Travis Mullen.

“I don’t know if I was an outlet. I don’t know what it was. I’m sure there was genuine frustration for her,” Jennifer dished.

It was a surprising turn of events because, as viewers pointed out, Gina went through a lot in recent years, so certain fans felt like she was too hard on her friend.

Friendships shape and grow, but Gina’s complaint that Jennifer lost her a big deal was valid.

Jennifer’s complaint about Gina telling their friends about her business was also valid, but the two discussed their conduct and managed to repair things.

RHOC season 18 is off to a great start

It’s unclear at this stage how long the feud will play out on-screen, but it should lead to some awkward encounters over the next batch of episodes.

The good news?

RHOC Season 18 has plenty of feuds. There’s Alexis Bellino vs. Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge vs. Shannon, and Heather Dubrow vs. Katie Ginella.

After RHOC Season 16, we were ready to count the show out, but the show has bounced back in a big way.

It’s incredible what these shows can achieve when the cast works hard to ensure juicy drama for viewers.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.