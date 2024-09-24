Jennifer Aydin feels ‘duped’ by Jenn Fessler after RHONJ Season 14 and reveals whether they’re still friends

Jennifer Aydin has avoided interviews in recent months following the conclusion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

However, the 47-year-old made a podcast appearance this week and has already opened up about her feud with Danielle Cabral and how she is no longer afraid of Margaret Josephs.

Speaking with Roxanne and Shantel on the All About The Real Housewives podcast, Jennifer revealed the status of her relationship with Jenn Fessler.

The two became friends throughout RHONJ Season 13 and 14, but Jenn revealed that she cut off Jennifer during the Off The Rails special in place of the traditional reunion.

“No, I do not speak with her,” Jennifer said on the podcast.

When the hosts pointed out their dynamic was “fun,” Jennifer admitted she felt the same.

“I’ve been getting duped a lot lately, guys,” she said with a laugh.

“I need to take some kind of course or seminar to distinguish who wants to be my friend or not.”

Jennifer is upset at how Jenn picked Danielle’s side

Jennifer’s biggest issue was how Jenn apologized to Danielle for not taking her side.

The mother of five claims that she told Jenn the night of the Tulum party that she “felt bad about” what happened with Danielle Cabral.

“I really felt bad about airing that s–t about what she said about her extension girl on camera,” Jennifer said of Danielle.

Jennifer felt that she was in a good place with Jenn because the friend of the housewives was glad she was remorseful for shoving Danielle.

“I felt that she was getting my vibe,” Danielle said, but now that she’s seen how Jenn kicked her to the curb, she isn’t interested.

“Oh well, easy come, easy go,” she concluded.

On the Off The Rails special, Jenn claimed that her friendships with Jennifer and Teresa Giudice concluded after reading reports of them communicating with bloggers.

Jenn has picked a side, but will she return for Season 15?

It certainly seems that Jenn has picked a side, and given her friendship with Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga, this isn’t too much of a shocker.

The big question is what this cast divide means for RHONJ Season 14.

A reboot was teased earlier this year because Season 14 had low ratings and poor fan feedback.

But the Real Housewives universe as a whole is losing viewers at an alarming rate, so there’s now a chance that the changes for RHONJ Season 15 will be minimal.

The hope is that producers choose to proceed without either Melissa or Teresa because the family drama is tiring.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.