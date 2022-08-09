Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania strike a pose in glam bridesmaid dresses

RHONJ Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were bridesmaids at Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Pic credit: Bravo

This weekend, Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey.

They exchanged vows in front of 220 guests.

Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were bridesmaids at the wedding. They wore beautiful, soft pink dresses as they struck a pose for the camera.

Jennifer and Dolores have had their ups and downs in the last seasons and seemed to have come together for Teresa’s sake.

Teresa had said all last season that she was in her “love bubble” and was not going to let anyone pop it.

She stayed true to her promise as she married the one she has called her soulmate. She even said she feels Luis was sent to her by her late parents.

Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania look beautiful in their bridesmaid’s dresses

@rhonjobsessed shared a picture of Jennifer and Dolores in their glam bridesmaid dresses on social media.

The two looked radiant, embracing each other like old friends — even though Dolores had said she was “Done with Jennifer for good.”

Jennifer’s dress was one shoulder with a beautiful ruffle. She accessorized her gown with beautiful diamond hoops, a diamond bracelet, and different rings. She wore her hair in a half ponytail, like the bride’s hairdo, but less elaborate.

Dolores let her golden locks flow on her back and down one side. Her dress featured a plunging neckline, with some beautiful lace details. She accessorized her dress with the same earrings as Jennifer, perhaps a gift from the bride?

Many fans were surprised to see that Dolores was a bridesmaid, as she did not get invited to Teresa’s engagement party.

Viewers took to social media to question why Dolores accepted to be Teresa’s bridesmaid

One viewer commented on the post saying, “Waaaaait a second Dolo didn’t get an invite to the engagement party but is a bridesmaid filler,” adding a cringed face emoji.

Another fan commented, “Dolores wasn’t invited to the engagement party but she’s a bridesmaid? And Melissa isn’t a bridesmaid? I thought she only had her four daughters and Luis’ sisters as bridesmaids. At least that’s what Tre said at the reunion.”

Teresa’s four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 were also bridesmaids on her big day. However, her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably absent from her wedding.

Teresa shares a beautiful video of her wedding with fans

Teresa took to Instagram to share a clip from her wedding and give fans a taste of the festivities — continuing to stay in her bubble and not let her brother’s snub affect her.

In the caption, she said, “Thank you to all our loved ones who came to celebrate with us — our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support.”

Although Teresa’s wedding will be part of a Bravo Special she went on her Honeymoon without cameras. Her special is expected to air after season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.