Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has shocked fans with her appearance at a recent wedding

Jenni “JWoww” Farley poses next to Jersey Shore castmate Mike Sorrentino at her friend’s wedding. Pic credit: @jwoww/Instagram.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is not exactly known for her understated, natural makeup and classy outfits. Fans of Jersey Shore will remember the cast member for her over-the-top makeup, crazy hair, barely-there outfits and way too much self-tanner.

But, Jenni has shocked Jersey Shore fans with a recent appearance at her publicist Robyn’s wedding over the weekend. Sporting a classic black dress, glamorous waves, and smokey eye makeup, JWoww went from tacky and tasteless to gorgeous and understated.

Jenni posted a variety of photos from the night, including one with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, black and white photos with her two kids, and a loved-up picture with her fiance Zack Clayton Carpinello.

For those who keep up with the Jersey Shore alum on Instagram, her appearance has changed a lot recently. She’s gone from tacky with too much makeup to an understated, classy look with simple outfits, old Hollywood waves in her hair, and beautiful makeup. It looks as if becoming a mom has changed her ways from her time on reality TV and she has taken on an almost business-like look.

For those wondering if Jenni has had surgery, it’s hard to say, but she has claimed she’s against it. She told People, “I don’t like touching my face only because I’m always scared you can never go back. All those nose jobs and cheek implants and stuff like that, people get those and can never go back to what they were. I love my nose.”

While Jenni and her fiance Zack looked perfectly happy at the wedding, things have only just now gone back to smooth sailing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In 2019, Jenni’s Jersey Shore castmate Angelina Pivarnick accused Zack of “grabbing [her] a** and side” during a night out in Las Vegas. The entire thing was caught on camera, however, the episode didn’t air until months later. When the footage finally aired, Jenni and Zack parted ways.

She took to Instagram to express her hurt at the incident, claiming she felt “disrespected” and “naive.” She concluded the post with, “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

However, she ended up taking him back, telling Hollywood Life, “Nobody wants to know what I did on my first time in Vegas! We were one month into our relationship [when it happened], and then seven months into our relationship when it aired. So it really came down to who that person was during those six months, not who he was during that one night in Vegas.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.