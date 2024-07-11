Jenn Tran shares which Taylor Swift song sums up her season of The Bachelorette

Every Swiftie has a Taylor Swift song that relates to a certain part of their life.

Jenn Tran is no exception.

The Bachelorette star recently called filming the show the “best 2 months” of her life.

So it’s a safe bet that her Taylor Swift song won’t be a sad one.

The good news is that Jenn has already shared which song she thinks it would be.

Ahead of the premiere of The Bachelorette season, Jenn did a lot of press.

While speaking with Elite Daily, she told them that it would be Fearless if she had to choose a Taylor Swift song that summed up her Bachelorette experience.

Jenn Tran is a Swiftie. Pic credit: @jenntranx/Instagram

Jenn Tran can’t escape criticism after The Bachelorette premiere

Despite her fearless leap into The Bachelorette role, Jenn Tran has some harsh critics who seem to find fault with everything she does.

In fact, she only kissed one man on premiere night, and despite her predecessors being much freer with their affection, she was still slammed for the way she kissed first-impression rose recipient Sam McKinney.

Some thought their makeout session went on way too long and called her out for “fornication” on prime-time TV.

In her defense, the moment was likely edited to look much longer than it was and she and Sam kept their hands in safe places and really weren’t all that graphic with their makeout.

The real cringe from The Bachelorette season premiere

One thing about the Season 21 Bachelorette premiere that stayed the same as previous seasons is that the limo entrances were pretty cringy.

The men all tried to outdo each other to stand out — which is nothing new.

Given her previous time on TV, Jenn received quite a few shots as the suitors introduced themselves, to the point that it became redundant. One man tried to impress with his red Corvette, and another pulled up in a hospital gown while riding on a gurney.

A couple of guys tried to sing to her, which was not great, but possibly the worst introduction was the guy who walked up to Jenn and then proceeded to pull two hot peppers out of his jacket and eat them in front of her.

Not only was it corny and weird, but, as Jenn pointed out, he didn’t even ask if she wanted one.

With all the changes that Bachelor Nation has been making in recent years. the limo entrances could use an update because, at this point, it’s just weird.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.