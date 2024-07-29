Jenn Tran is called the ‘most relatable’ The Bachelorette star ‘since Hannah Brown’

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette started out a bit chaotic.

Before it even started, we learned that Daisy Kent wasn’t the only one to turn the role down before she got it — Maria Georgas did too.

Heading into the premiere, there was also a bit of chatter about racism as Jenn took over as the first Asian-American lead.

Even as the first few episodes aired, there was pushback with some of Bachelor Nation refusing to tune in and pretending to be bored with Jenn.

But now, the tables are turning for The Bachelorette star.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As we head toward Episode 4, Jenn’s popularity is soaring with many of the show’s fans singing her praises.

Jenn Tran is growing on The Bachelorette viewers

Right from the start, Jenn Tran made it clear that she was going to run her season her way.

Each time the men tried to take over and manage how they think things should go, Jenn has set them straight.

From her “feral” first kiss with Sam McKinney to her sit down with Thomas Nguyen that had him in tears, Jenn is in charge and no one can take that from her.

Jenn’s take-charge attitude, her fierce style and the way she has embraced the role of The Bachelorette has really set her apart from many who have come before her — so much so that she’s even being compared to Hannah Brown.

On Instagram, Jenn recently posted a reel of herself in a Barbie pink dress that had The Bachelorette fans in awe. But it was one comment and the responses that stuck out as her fans showed their love.

The commenter wrote, “Also I mean this so sincerely you have felt like the most relatable and normal bachelorette since Hannah B. ILY JENN.”

In response, another Bachelorette fan wrote, “well said!!”

Yet another agreed, writing “Yessss we love her.”

And another chimed in, “completely agree with this comment!!”

Jenn Tran has been compared to Hannah Brown. Pic credit: @jenntranx/Instagram

Excitement for Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette continues to grow as we head toward the halfway point of the season.

Aaron Erb insists this season of The Bachelorette is not staged

Near the end of Episode 3, Aaron Erb pulled Jenn Tran to the side and told her that he had decided to go home.

It turns out that he got a call from the Air Force while in Australia and was finally admitted into a pilot training program but if he wanted to keep the spot, he had to go immediately — but not without starting a commotion on his way out.

While saying his goodbye to Jenn, he told her that some of the men were not there for the right reasons, something we hear every single season.

While that little pot-stirring line is repeated every season, it’s not really why The Bachelorette viewers have been calling the show staged.

It is this moment that Aaron decided to use to hit back at those claims that the show is faked, scripted, or possibly even staged to increase the drama.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.