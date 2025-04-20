Jenn Potthast accused of pulling ‘TLC stunt’ by dating Josh to get on another 90 Day Fiance show

Josh Weinstein’s girlfriend has finally been revealed, but 90 Day Fiance viewers think she’s only dating him to get TV exposure.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Josh’s girlfriend’s identity was unveiled in a spoiler for Monday’s fourth installment of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All.

Following Josh’s split from Natalie Mordovtseva at the retreat, he revealed that he was seeing someone new.

That someone turned out to be a fellow 90 Day Fiance personality, Jenn Potthast, the sister of 90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast.

Before Jenn’s identity was revealed, however, 90 Day Fiance sleuths had already figured out who Josh was dating.

Jenn and Josh have been spotted spending time together on social media after Josh hinted that he was dating someone from the 90 Day universe.

In the latest preview clip from Monday’s Tell All episode, Jenn appears on stage virtually.

@90daysherry shared a portion of the clip on Instagram, in which text over the Reel read, “[Cringe] 🥴 Josh is dating who???”

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers aren’t buying Jenn and Josh’s romance

In the caption, @90daysherry wrote, “Unless its Girl Scout cookies, Im not buying it! 😆”

Fellow 90 Day Fiance bloggers and viewers headed to the comments section, where they, too, felt Jenn and Josh’s relationship was fake.

“She is trying to get in the 90day pocketbook,” added @my_90daymafs_realitea.

Critics think Jenn is trying to get TV exposure. Pic credit: @90daysherry/Instagram

In another comment, @my_90daymafs_realitea added, “I just can’t believe that girl would date him. It’s just another TLC stunt to get on another 90day show.”

“Oh come on..” wrote another Instagram user.

Did Josh fake a relationship with Natalie Mordovtseva?

Not only has Jenn been accused of faking her and Josh’s relationship, but 90 Day Fiance viewers believe Josh and Natalie’s relationship was a sham, too.

Josh’s critics are convinced that the modeling agency CEO used Natalie for publicity because he “likes the TV time.”

Josh and Natalie’s relationship threw 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers for a loop, since the retreat they attended was intended for married couples.

Josh and Natalie weren’t married, and critics felt they had no place in the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

Josh and Jenn play coy when asked about their relationship

Whether or not Josh and Jenn are the real deal remains to be seen.

During their interaction in the Tell All spoiler, Jenn and Josh claim they’ve been dating for a couple of months but have not had sex yet.

Rather than answering “yes” or “no” when asked if he was having sex with Jenn, Josh initially chose to dance around the question.

“I said we are having fun right now, seeing where things are going,” he said.

But once his castmate, Julia Trubkina, pressed him further, he said, “No.”

According to Josh, he and Jenn had already gone on some trips together and had more planned, including bringing her to Las Vegas.

“Yeah, we’re having fun, and like, if he didn’t make me happy right now, I’d be like, ‘Bye,'” Jenn alleged.

When Florian Sukaj interjected and asked Jenn to rate her happiness on a scale from one to 10, she answered, “Right now, a 10.”

Are Josh and Jenn toying with 90 Day Fiance fans?

Interestingly, Josh and Jenn were linked back in 2023, and 90 Day Fiance fans wondered if they were romantically involved.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Josh tagged Jenn in an Instagram Story while out at the bar.

In the recording, Josh held up his drink and pointed at the camera as Jenn made a kissy face as she stood over his shoulder.

With all the so-called evidence online, could these two be the real deal, or are they trolling 90 Day Fiance viewers?

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.