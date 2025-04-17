Jenn Fessler teases RHONJ Season 15 after meeting potential newbie

We’ve been waiting on news about the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and thankfully, Jenn Fessler just spilled some tea.

It wasn’t much, but at least we have something to chew on until we hear official word from the network.

According to Jenn, casting for Season 15 is “definitely” in progress, and she met one of the women in the running to join the show.

The 55-year-old shared the news during a recent interview but seemed hesitant about the newbie being a good fit for the show.

Meanwhile, Jenn is still waiting to find out her fate, along with her other Season 14 costars.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She joined the show as a friend of Margaret Josephs’ last season and tried to remain neutral among the feuding cast, but that didn’t go over well with her friends.

However, we’ll have to wait and see if she’ll get a chance to redeem herself in Season 15.

Jenn Fessler spills Season 15 casting news

Jenn was a guest on Page Six Radio, and the new season of RHONJ was a topic of conversation.

Producers are working on the new season and are currently scouting out the options in New Jersey.

When asked if she’s heard anything about casting, Jenn confessed there have been rumblings about new cast members.

Jenn said the current RHONJ cast members “know some of the women that have been called.”

She also met a potential newbie during a recent visit to a nail salon in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey .

“Some woman came up to me and said, ‘Just so you know, I’m interviewing and there’s a bunch of us interviewing,’ and I was like, thank you for the information,” shared Jenn.

“So I know that they’re definitely casting,” added The RHONJ star, who said she wished the woman “good luck.”

Meanwhile, she was asked if the potential newbie was “giving Real Housewives,” but Jenn didn’t seem convinced the woman could handle the Jersey drama.

“She seemed really nice, so no,” Jenn confessed, adding, “Although, maybe that’s the Real Housewives thing—nice to me and then she probably left and be like, ‘I just met that ugly b**ch.'”

The RHONJ cast is still in limbo

Despite claims about casting for the new season, the current RHONJ women are still in limbo.

Jenn confessed they don’t know what direction Season 15 will take, whether it will be a total revamp with just newbies or if it will include some of the current cast members.

“Who knows what it’s going to look like?” said Jenn. “Everybody has their own sort of theories.”

Do you think Jenn Fessler deserves another season on RHONJ? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.