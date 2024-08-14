Jenn Fessler mocks RHONJ Season 14 and challenges Melissa Gorga in unseen footage

Jenn Fessler has taken all The Real Housewives of Season 14 drama and turned it into a challenge for Melissa Gorga.

Season 14 of RHONJ ended with a lackluster special that only got fans riled up over not having a traditional reunion.

Watching the two groups give commentary on the finale while shading each other was boring and really so unnecessary.

However, Jenn shook things up a bit when she had a little fun at the expense of her cast members.

Don’t worry if you are confused because the footage didn’t make it Bravo airwaves.

Instead, the powers that be left it for an unedited version, which only aired on Peacock.

Jenn Fessler mocks RHONJ Season 14

The special had different confessionals than the rest of the season. During the Peacock version that ended with all the ladies leaving their confessionals, Jenn chose to exit with a song that she had written just for the show.

She grabbed her guitar because, as it turns out, Jenn has been channeling her creative side through music lately. She strummed a little tune, offering so much-needed comedic relief from the special.

“I have written a very, very silly, nothing little song about what’s been going on in the RHONJ world,” she expressed.

Before showing off her musical chops, Jenn joked that everyone’s expectations should be very low.

“After three long months of filming, Season 13 was no more. They brought us back in hopes we’d show some class down by the shore. So we started Season 14, but the group was not the same because, as Kandi said, there was no way to sustain. Teams divided. Pick your side. Close your eyes and pray. Friendships changing, some worth savin,” was part of her song.

The rest of the song joked about various hot topics from the season, including Rachel Fuda fighting with Jenn.

Oh yes, she didn’t shy away from making fun of herself and naming the various things the trolls have said about her this season.

Jenn Fessler issues Melissa Gorga a challenge in RHONJ unaired footage

After taking aim at her cast members, all in fun, Jenn even brought up the uncertainly surrounding The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15. We all know that Andy Cohen has a decision to make, but he won’t be making it any time soon.

Back to the song, Jenn ended it in true fashion with a smile and comedy. Jenn wrapped it up by saying, “I’ll show you On Display.” That, of course, is the name of a Melissa Gorga song. There was even a hint of Jenn egging on Melissa to top that!

Jenn Fessler has turned all RHONJ Season 14 drama and turned into a little tune called Teams Divided. It was honestly the moment to end the season that fans needed, but I didn’t know we did.

What do you think of Jenn’s tune?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.