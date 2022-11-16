Jenelle Evans slams former manager for ‘lying’ and ‘stealing’ from her

Jenelle called out her former business manager for “stealing” and “lying.” Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is calling out her former business manager, who she says stole from her and lied to her.

Johnny Donovan once represented Jenelle, acting as her PR manager. Donovan has represented other familiar MTV faces, such as Deena Cortese of Jersey Shore fame and Farrah Abraham from Teen Mom OG.

Although the duo parted ways, in 2020, things got heated when Jenelle accused Donovan of stealing money from her and harassing her mom, Barbara Evans.

Now, Jenelle is making accusations against Donovan once again.

In her Instagram Stories this week, Jenelle told her followers that she had recently watched the 2019 documentary, The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story. The documentary, produced by *NSYNC member Lance Bass, focused on how Pearlman discovered the highly popular boy band, “but set up one of the largest ponzi schemes in U.S. history.”

Jenelle referred to Donovan as Pearlman’s “twin,” telling her followers that her former manager used her money to pay his rent, his bills, and more.

Jenelle then claimed that Donovan shared clickbait on her accounts and gave her 10% of the profits, and said he had “receipts” for her earnings, but she’s “never seen” any of the money to this day.

Next, Jenelle explained that all of these events occurred between 2015 and 2016 and warned others who were considering hiring Donovan as their PR manager.

In another slide, Jenelle complained that she has trouble “completely” trusting people and wrote, “You think you’re friends with someone, you think they have the best intentions for you… but then it’s always too good to be true. Steal, lie, and no remorse.”

Jenelle struggles to secure income since being fired from Teen Mom 2

Speaking of clickbait, Jenelle recently promised her Twitter followers that she would no longer be sharing any on her social media. However, her critics called her out, noting that she’s made the same promise in the past, and continued to share clickbait when she needed the cash.

Since being fired by MTV in 2019 for her husband David Eason’s actions, Jenelle has struggled to maintain employment as a social media influencer. She has also given podcasting a try to no avail, after the now-defunct GirlS**t podcast and her The Jenelle Evans Podcast were unable to take off.

