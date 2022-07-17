Jenelle Evans slammed by Teen Mom 2 fans as she reflects on relationship with David Eason

Jenelle says “things worked out” between herself and her husband David Eason and Teen Mom 2 fans had mixed reactions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Jenelle Evans reminisced on building a home with her husband, David Eason, but Teen Mom 2 fans weren’t on board with showing him their support.

Jenelle’s husband David hasn’t earned himself a good reputation among Teen Mom 2 viewers, and for several reasons. David was fired from MTV in 2018 after writing a series of homophobic tweets, he allegedly assaulted Jenelle and injured her collarbone during a domestic disturbance, and he shot and killed the family dog, Nugget.

So, when Jenelle recently took a trip down Memory Lane in a video chronicling her and David’s journey to home ownership, her fans and critics had plenty to say, and it wasn’t all positive.

Jenelle shared the TikTok video to Instagram, which gave a brief timeline of events. Jenelle shared footage of the land she and David purchased in North Carolina where they built their current home. She captioned the video, “Looking back, things worked out 💗🏡 #HomeSweetHome”

Next, images of their homeowners’ key and the front of their home flashed across the screen. Footage of their pool being installed was next, followed by some snaps from their wedding day, which took place on their property.

Jenelle’s post received mixed reactions from her 3.1 million Instagram followers. While many of them congratulated Jenelle for working towards and achieving a dream of hers, others couldn’t stray away from the fact that David hasn’t exactly been the picture of an ideal, supportive husband.

Jenelle’s critics took to the comments section as well, where they weren’t afraid to voice their opinions about David.

Teen Mom 2 viewers berate him

One of Jenelle’s critics called her out for being the one to foot the bill for all of their home-related expenses: “You paid for all that he hasn’t done a single thing for you except drag you down girl please get a life.”

The critic didn’t stop there – they added a second comment that read, “Why do women do this give credit to a guy that doesn’t deserve it[?]”

One critic brought up the fact that David shot the dog. “Except for that one time he shot your dog,” their comment read, with another critic agreeing with their reply, “exactly.”

The topic of David killing Nugget popped up once again in a similar comment that read, “Except that time he murdered your poor dog and you stood by him. 🥰”

Is Jenelle and David’s marriage on the rocks?

Despite the backlash she receives for marrying and staying with David, Jenelle has maintained that she is happily married. However, she recently sparked rumors that she and David’s marriage was on the rocks.

In May 2022, Jenelle answered fans’ questions during an Instagram Stories Q&A and revealed she was feeling “depressed” and when a fan mentioned she should take a vacation with David, Jenelle replied, “Yeah.. I think being alone is what I need more than anything at this point.” When another fan further pressed Jenelle, asking her what was wrong, she cryptically replied, “If I could tell y’all I would, but right now I don’t trust anyone.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.