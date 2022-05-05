Jenelle Evans shades dwindling Teen Mom 2 ratings, has no desire to return to the show

Jenelle Evans throws shade at Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans, a former star on the hit reality TV show, Teen Mom 2, has brought controversy and drama to the show.

From her fights with her mom, Barbara, to her custody battle with her oldest child, Jace, to her addiction and substance abuse issues, to her marital concerns and issues with David Eason, Jenelle can’t seem to get out of her own way.

However, Jenelle still has her own fan base who love her, look up to her, and want her to go back on Teen Mom 2 in the future.

These same Jenelle fans follow her on social media and are begging her to come back to the show and make fun of ratings now that she has been off the show.

What did Jenelle Evans say when a fan asked her to come back to Teen Mom 2?

Recently, on Instagram, one of those fans told Jenelle to “Come back to teen mom!!”

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

However, Jenelle doesn’t seem to want any part of the franchise anymore, as she answered back with, “No no no, no, LOL, sorry. Maybe something else one day?”

What did Jenelle say about the ratings for the show being lower recently?

In a separate comment, the same fan asked Jenelle about the Teen Mom 2 ratings and reviews and how they are lower than normal these days.

It was asked, “Hey! Do you think it’s funny teen mom is dying off after you left? Cause I do (laughing/crying face emojis).”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle wrote back, “Couldn’t go any better (laughing/crying face and thumbs up emoji).”

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

It sounds as though Jenelle is happy that Teen Mom 2 isn’t getting its normal ratings, and also didn’t deny the fact that it’s because she is not on the show anymore.

Jenelle’s past with Teen Mom 2 and MTV

Jenelle has had many issues in the past while on the franchise, including alleged substance abuse claims by her middle child Kaiser’s dad Nathan Griffith, which resulted in custody agreements and settlements being made.

David Eason, Jenelle’s current husband, has also had to deal with court battles and custody over his daughter, Maryssa. She had to be removed from the home during an investigation on Jenelle and David.

Moreover, Jenelle has constantly been fighting for years with her own mother, Barbara, who took over raising Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace.

Between different men in and out of Jenelle’s life and her addiction to drugs and alcohol, Barb wanted a stable environment for Jace.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.