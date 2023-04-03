Jenelle Evans says husband David Eason gives son Jace dating advice

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has custody of her son Jace again, and she says that he is “much happier” with his new living arrangements.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jenelle was awarded full custody of her 13-year-old son, Jace, last month.

Previously, Jace was living with and being raised by Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, who was awarded custody of Jace when he was just a baby, and Jenelle was still a teenager.

Living with his mom also means that Jace is cohabitating with Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, as well as his siblings, Kaiser Griffith and Ensley Eason.

During a recent interview with E! News, Jenelle opened up about her and Jace’s relationship and how he’s adjusting to his new home life.

“My relationship with Jace is closer than ever and doing much better,” Jenelle told the outlet.

The mom of three added, “I feel like being with his family makes him much happier. Our family wasn’t complete without him.”

In addition to Jace’s blossoming relationship with his mom, Jenelle says the teenager is also bonding with his stepdad, David.

“David teaches him how to hunt, fish, fix dirt bikes, [and gives] Jace dating advice,” Jenelle shared, adding, “Jace needed a father figure, and I can tell how happy Jace is having one around.”

Jenelle and Barbara Evans’ relationship is still strained

In addition to Jace finding happiness with his mom, stepdad, and siblings, Jenelle’s relationship with Barbara has improved, but it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Jenelle told E! News that her relationship with her mom has gotten “a little better,” but she says Barbara is “still a little controlling.” According to Jenelle, Barbara is still adjusting to not being Jace’s primary caretaker.

Jenelle also revealed that she wasn’t happy about the crowds Jace was hanging out with while in Barbara’s care. Jenelle says that Jace is now enjoying living in the country, riding his dirtbikes, and playing video games with his little brother, Kaiser.

Jenelle slammed her former Teen Mom 2 castmates for not congratulating her on her custody win

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Jenelle threw some major shade at her former Teen Mom 2 castmates following the news of her custody win.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jenelle called out the girls she “used to work with,” claiming that Brittany DeJesus was the only one who reached out to congratulate her.

“But, um, the rest of you are fake as f**k,” Jenelle added.

However, Brittany’s sister, Briana DeJesus, shared proof that she did, in fact, congratulate Jenelle on being awarded custody of Jace. Briana shared a screenshot of a comment she left on Jenelle’s TikTok video announcing the news.

In her TikTok comment, Briana wrote, “Happy for you ❤.”

