Jenelle Evans responds to critic who says she doesn’t ‘care’ about sons Jace and Kaiser

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans was unbothered as she responded to a critic who accused her of favoring her daughter, Ensley, over her sons, Jace and Kaiser.

Jenelle shares her three children, Jace Vahn Evans, Kaiser Orion Griffith, and Ensley Jolie Eason, between her three baby daddies, her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, and her current husband, David Eason.

The former MTV star recently responded to one of her disparagers who commented on social media that Jenelle is “only good with Ensley cuz it’s David’s kid” and that “she doesn’t care about Jace or Kaiser.”

Jenelle’s reaction to the comment came in the form of a TikTok video. She included a screenshot of the critic’s comment and captioned her reply, “Replying to @maddzhart.”

Using a voiceover of Kourtney Kardashian, Jenelle lip-synced for the recording, succinctly getting her message across in the five-second clip.

“I just don’t have the energy for this. I am unsubscribing from this drama,” Jenelle mouthed from her couch, looking unperturbed by the critic’s comment.

Jenelle Evans’ child custody issues

Jenelle has come under fire over the years involving custody of her children. At just 17 years old, she signed over temporary custody of her eldest son, Jace, 13, to her mom, Barbara Evans, when Jace was a baby. Barbara has retained physical and legal custody of Jace, and Jenelle gets regular overnight visits with the teenager.

Jenelle and her ex, Nathan, share custody of their 8-year-old son, Kaiser, while 5-year-old Ensley lives full-time with Jenelle and David.

However, after David shot and killed their family’s French bulldog, Nugget, Child Protective Services removed Ensley and Kaiser from their home. The children were eventually returned to Jenelle and David’s North Carolina home, but their critics have been skeptical of their parenting skills since.

Jenelle Evans’ struggles since being fired from Teen Mom 2

Since her time on the Teen Mom franchise, where she shared her storyline with viewers from 2010 until her firing in 2019, Jenelle has continued to share much of her personal life on social media.

Jenelle’s time on MTV came to end after the network discovered that her husband, David, had killed their dog. David was released from the franchise a year prior after sharing a series of homophobic tweets.

Jenelle boasts 3.1 million followers on Instagram, 2.8 followers on TikTok, 277K subscribers on her YouTube channel, and another 1.4 million followers on her Facebook page.

Despite her popularity, Jenelle has struggled to secure and maintain employment, especially as a social media influencer. Several of her business ventures have gone belly up, including her JE Cosmetics line, The Jenelle Evans Podcast, her stint as a co-host on the GirlS**t Podcast, and a partnership with an athleisure line. However, she’s found success sharing content on NSFW adult sites.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.