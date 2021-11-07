Jenelle Evans questions why her TikTok account was banned for ‘multiple violations’

Jenelle Evans called out TikTok for banning her account. Pic credit: CBS

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans was confused when TikTok banned her from their video-sharing platform.

Jenelle has been very active on TikTok lately, where she often shares multiple videos per day with her 2.2 million followers.

TikTok bans Jenelle Evans for ‘violating community guidelines’

However, on Saturday, November 6, Jenelle was “permanently banned” from the app for violating their community guidelines.

Jenelle took to her Twitter and Facebook pages to call out TikTok for banning her when she felt it was unjust.

“Hey TikTok what did I do to get permanently banned ? I’ve never had violations lol ” Jenelle asked the platform, via her Facebook page.

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared a screenshot of Jenelle’s Facebook post as well a screenshot of her TikTok profile with the caption, “Tik tok done swiped one of Jenelles paychecks away.”

“This account was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations,” the banner read that popped across the top of the screen. It’s unclear what guidelines Jenelle violated.

Teen Mom 2 viewers mock Jenelle’s TikTok ban

Of course, a post about Jenelle wouldn’t be complete without comments from Teen Mom 2 fans and critics.

“Thank god,” read one comment.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan joked, “They tired of her cringey ass dances🥴”

Not everyone was a fan of Jenelle’s dancing skills.” Another commenter wrote, “Have you seen her TikTok’s?! Should’ve been banned a long time ago 😂.”

Another commenter echoed their sentiment, “Those dance videos were a crime against humanity.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers commented on Jenelle’s TikTok ban. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Later the same day, Jenelle took to Twitter once again to update her fans and it looks like the ban was only temporary.

“Nevermind, im back. Thanks @tiktok_us 😂👍🏼,” Jenelle shared with her 1.2 million followers on Twitter.

Never mind, Jenelle is back on TikTok. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Jenelle uses social media as a major source of income since she was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019.

Although Jenelle hasn’t worked for MTV in a couple of years, she has said she would be open to working for them again in the future. In fact, she claimed that MTV invited her to film for the Teen Mom spinoff but ghosted her.

Jenelle later added that MTV revoked her invitation after she asked if she could bring along her husband, David Eason, for emotional support.

The 29-year-old mom of three also alleged that MTV “set up” the Teen Mom spinoff by providing alcohol to the cast and provoking fights.

As of now, Jenelle’s TikTok account is back up and running. It’s unclear what caused the temporary ban, but Jenelle is back to her typical antics and already added more videos.

