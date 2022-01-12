Jenelle Evans knew Farrah Abraham would be on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, says ‘apparently everyone else didn’t’

Jenelle Evans speaks on Farrah Abraham in the new spinoff. Pic credit:@JenelleEason/YouTube/MTV

Jenelle Evans is not a cast member on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, but she’s talking about the new spinoff nonetheless.

According to the Teen Mom 2 alum, she was initially asked to be a part of the cast but then when she asked to include her husband, David Eason, she was uninvited.

However, during a recent podcast chat, the controversial MTV alum says she’s happy that she didn’t make the cut because it wouldn’t have been a good environment for her. The show promises lots of drama, especially with the addition of Farrah Abraham, who made a surprise visit.

While some cast members were shocked by Farrah’s entrance since she was fired from the franchise four years ago for dabbling in adult content, Jenelle claimed that she knew that Farrah would pop up.

Jenelle Evans says not being on Teen Mom: Family Reunion is a blessing in disguise

The Teen Mom 2 alum recently picked the brains of her followers about ideas for her podcast, and they sent in a list of topics to discuss. During episode three of The Jenelle Evans podcast, the host was joined by her husband David, and the Teen Mom: Family Reunion became a discussion point.

“What do I think about the Teen Mom vacation? well, I was invited,” said Jenelle. “A lot of you keep asking me about this, I already clarified it on YouTube, on TikTok, but you know, you guys still wanna know my opinion on it.”

The mom-of-three noted that her lack of participation on the show is a “blessing in disguise” because it would not have been a good space for her to be in.

“They invited me and then kinda like uninvited me, so I’m glad they made the decision because it was really bad… I think like mentally for me to go.”

Jenelle’s husband David agreed with the sentiment and remarked, “Yeah, I think so too. I think it might have been bad for you physically if you did go.”

“It sounds like some crazy s** went down,” he added.

Jenelle Evans knew Farrah Abraham would appear on Teen Mom:Family Reunion

While talking about the Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Jenelle explained why she’s better off not being on the show.

“They made it seem like it was really fun,” said Jenelle. “But, I mean, they told me that there was gonna be a lot of alcohol involved and unexpected guests.”

The MTV alum said she specifically asked if Farrah was going to be on the show, “They said, ‘well maybe. We can’t give anything away.’ So I mean that gave it away.”

“Apparently, everyone else didn’t know, but I did, ” Jenelle added. “But yeah, that’s how they get you.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV, followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9/8c.