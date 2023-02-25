Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiance Nathan Griffith arrested for domestic battery by strangulation

Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith has been arrested on charges of domestic battery.

According to official records, Nathan was arrested in Delray Beach, Florida.

Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the middle of the night on February 23.

TMZ obtained the legal documents, which allege he’d “choked” his girlfriend and “dragged her” up the stairs.

Nathan’s brother-in-law William reportedly called the cops, saying Nathan told him on the phone that he’d “lost it.”

After Nathan hung up from the phone call, William said he texted Nathan’s girlfriend to check on her, and apparently, she said she wasn’t okay.

According to TMZ’s report, the police stated that Nathan was uncooperative upon their arrival. He also told them that his brother-in-law, William, is on drugs and not a “reliable” source.

When the police noticed scratches on his neck and back, Nathan purportedly said they were the result of having sex with his girlfriend.

The documents state that Nathan’s girlfriend was initially uncooperative. However, she reportedly came around and alleged that Nathan got physically aggressive toward her.

Nathan’s girlfriend “blacked out,” according to TMZ, although it wasn’t confirmed whether that was a result of her allegedly getting “choked” by Nathan.

TMZ’s report also claims that Nathan’s girlfriend exclaimed, “I’m 100 some pounds and he’s 250 how in the hell am I supposed to get him off me.”

Reportedly after the police officers noticed bruising on her neck, Nathan was eventually cuffed and taken into custody, where he was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation.

Nathan was booked at the Palm Beach County, Florida, Detention Center around 4:00 a.m. and is being held without bond.

The identity of the alleged victim, Nathan’s girlfriend, has not been revealed.

Nathan married May Oyola last April. However, it seemed there was trouble in paradise just a few short months later.

In August 2022, Nathan went on a bizarre Instagram rant, claiming he was living in his car and that his wife, who he described as a “completely psycho,” was making him feel as though was “trapped.”

Nathan’s arrest history

This isn’t Nathan’s first run-in with the law. In 2013, Nathan was arrested for driving under the influence after he and his former fiancee, Jenelle Evans, were spotted driving recklessly.

In 2014, Nathan received a 47-day jail sentence for driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, driving on the wrong side of the road, and giving a false name and address to officers.

In 2015, Nathan was arrested once again, this time for domestic violence; but the charges were later dropped. Then, in 2018, Nathan allegedly failed to report that he struck fixtures while driving on the highway and was arrested once again. In 2019, the former Marine was arrested yet another time for allegedly driving while impaired in North Carolina.

