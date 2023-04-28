Jenelle Evans dragged for ‘flexing’ on Kim Kardashian becoming a lawyer

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans shared some words of advice for Kim Kardashian amid the socialite’s bid to become a lawyer.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kim is ready to trade her reality TV fame for life as Kim Kardashian Esq.

Kim told CNN’s Poppy Harlow that she often jokes with her mom/manager, Kris Jenner, about giving up reality TV stardom to pursue a career as a lawyer instead.

“I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that,” Kim revealed during her interview.

Jenelle responded to an article sharing the news about Kim’s desire for a career in law on Facebook and offered her two cents and “expertise” in legal matters.

In a post dated April 27, along with a link to the report, Jenelle wrote in her caption, “I would love to see her do trial practices, because I’ve been to court enough to know how great two lawyers arguing can be.”

“I’ve been through criminal, CPS, civil at this point. 😂😂😂 She needs to know the statues prettyyyyyy well to fight good. 🤷‍♀️”

Critics blast Jenelle Evans for ‘bragging’ about her frequent run-ins with the law

In the comments section of Jenelle’s Facebook post, she was met with an abundance of criticism. Many of Jenelle’s critics felt she was out of line for “flexing” on her experience within the legal system.

“That’s not something to flex about!” one of Jenelle’s critics wrote. “That’s actually embarrassing.”

Another penned, “Lmao not you listing your criminal offenses specialty on social media ohhhhh lorttttttt.”

Jenelle’s Facebook followers mocked her comments about Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

“Great thing to brag about,” read another sarcastic comment, mocking Jenelle.

Pointing out that Jenelle wrote “statues” instead of “statutes,” another one of her critics commented, “You mean statutes and well.”

The Teen Mom alum has faced a multitude of legal issues

Jenelle has faced her fair share of run-ins with the law. In fact, the mother of three has been arrested 15 times — some of her charges include breaking and entering, drug possession, cyberstalking, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, simple assault, and driving without a license.

One of her most infamous legal issues played out during Season 3 of Teen Mom 2 when she risked going to jail because she was insistent on attending a Kesha concert.

At the time, in 2012, Jenelle was on probation for drug charges and was set to serve 16 days in jail. By attending the Kesha concert, Jenelle risked spending 45 days behind bars. The former MTV star was taken to jail but was released in time to attend the concert after all.

Most recently, Jenelle’s legal encounter involved custody of her firstborn child, her 13-year-old son, Jace. In March 2023, Jenelle was awarded full custody of Jace after he had been in the care of her mother, Barbara Evans, since he was a baby.

In an Instagram post, Jenelle shared footage of herself signing the official documents and in the caption wrote, “Thanks everyone for the support! Words cant descibe how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.