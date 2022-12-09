Jenelle Evans dishes on relationships with former Teen Mom 2 castmates

Jenelle Evans talks about her former co-stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Jenelle Evans hasn’t maintained close relationships with her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars.

The former reality TV star shared her storyline with Teen Mom viewers from 2010 until 2019 when she was fired from the franchise.

Following her husband, David Eason’s homophobic and transphobic remarks on Twitter in 2019, MTV decided to cut ties with Jenelle.

Since her firing, Jenelle has remained in the public eye, sharing snippets of her life on social media, where she’s maintained millions of followers.

Recently, Jenelle held a Q&A in her Instagram Stories and talked about her relationships with her former Teen Mom 2 castmates.

One of the questions from her followers asked whether she will ever forgive her co-star, Kail Lowry.

Jenelle Evans: ‘I’m fine not being friends’ with Kail Lowry

“No, she’s two faced and still being a b***h to everyone so I’m just fine not being friends,” Jenelle divulged.

Jenelle and Kail have beef that dates back years. A few years ago, during an Instagram Live, Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, said, “F**k Kail, I’ll kill her,” which obviously didn’t sit well with Kail.

Although Jenelle claimed the comment was made in jest, Kail refused to film for Teen Mom 2 until they resolved their issue. In 2018, Kail sent a peace offering in the form of products from her Pothead Hair Care line.

Jenelle didn’t accept Kail’s peace offering, however, and set fire to it, recording the ordeal for her IG followers. In the caption of the IG video, Jenelle called Kail “jealous and envious” of the entire Teen Mom 2 cast and warned her to “stay out of” her life.

Jenelle doesn’t speak to the rest of her former Teen Mom 2 castmates

As far as the rest of her former Teen Mom 2 castmates — Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska — Jenelle revealed that she isn’t on speaking terms with them either.

Earlier this year, Jenelle took to her YouTube channel to explain why she hates Kail so much. Jenelle claimed that Kail “went behind her back” and stole deals from her through several companies.

“She has only tried to be my friend for her benefit and her benefit only. And I just feel like I know the type of person she is and that she’ll never change,” Jenelle told her subscribers.

It seemed as though Kail tried one more time to make amends with Jenelle earlier this year. Kail supposedly requested for Jenelle to appear on one of her podcasts, but Jenelle declined the offer.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.