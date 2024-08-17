Jenelle Evans dating her manager? Teen Mom star sparks rumors with latest selfie

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has a new man in her life.

Just months after calling it quits with her estranged husband, David Eason, Jenelle is spending time with someone else.

Jenelle has been spotted with her talent manager, August Keen, and Teen Mom viewers are convinced they’re romantically involved.

After seeing Jenelle’s latest selfie on Instagram, which included August in the photo, Teen Mom fans are certain their instincts are right.

The photo was shared to Reddit in a post captioned, “Jenelle and August finally posted together. Take that J2 and David! Her poor kids.”

In Jenelle’s selfie, she rested her head on August’s shoulder as they smiled for the camera.

Jenelle thanks her manager, August Keen, for ‘best friend’ memories

In her caption, the MTV star wrote, “Dancing with you to Sabrina Carpenter by ourselves will always be locked into my memories.”

“Thank you for always being my best friend @augustkeen,” she added.

This isn’t the first time August has popped up on Jenelle’s feed on social media.

Jenelle and August have been spending time together on and off-camera

In a recent Instagram Reel, August made another appearance. Jenelle posted a compilation video of her recent trip back to North Carolina, where she faced her soon-to-be ex-husband, David Eason, in custody court.

At the end of the video, Jenelle shared footage of herself and August riding four-wheelers on her North Carolina property.

And to top off the evening, they had some target practice with a sign from her and David’s 2017 wedding.

The white wooden board was emblazoned with the letter “E” and stated, “EST. Sept. 23, 2017.”

When Jenelle and August were finished with target practice, the board was riddled with bullet holes.

Jenelle opens up about August to Briana DeJesus

Rumors that Jenelle and August were dating began surfacing months ago. And, as it turns out, August lives in Las Vegas, where Jenelle recently relocated.

Jenelle admitted during an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that she and August get a “little flirty from time to time” during a car ride with her friend and castmate, Briana DeJesus.

At the time, Jenelle claimed she wasn’t trying to “jump into” anything after leaving David and told Briana that August was giving her “her space.”

“He’s not pushing me into anything, not rushing anything,” Jenelle revealed to Briana during their chat.

August—who also manages Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony—has appeared alongside Jenelle on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and the reality TV star and her business manager even considered opening a cannabis business together.

Jenelle also discussed why she wanted to move to Las Vegas during Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“So much has happened in North Carolina. It’s just traumatized all of us in different ways,” Jenelle confessed.

“David’s just capable of intimidating me. I feel harassed. I feel stalked,” she continued. “Now, every white truck on the highway, I’m staring at, and I don’t know if it’s him.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.