Jenelle Evans credits Teen Mom 2 income for her accomplishments, says mom Barbara ‘put her down’

Jenelle Evans credits her income from Teen Mom 2 for her “accomplishments” and blames her mom Barbara Evans for holding her back.

From 2010 until 2019, Jenelle shared her storyline with Teen Mom fans, beginning on 16 and Pregnant before moving to Teen Mom 2. She was fired by MTV in 2019 due to her husband, David Eason’s actions off-camera.

These days, Jenelle still shares much of her private life with her millions of followers on social media. Recently, she’s been opening up about her strained relationship with her mom, Barbara.

Taking to TikTok, Jenelle responded to a question from a user. The commenter accused Jenelle of saying during Teen Mom 2 that her eldest son Jace “didn’t need her” because he had her mom Barbara to take care of him while she went out and partied.

Jenelle explained in the video that she was required by her MTV contract to record voiceovers, which she said she did not want to say.

In the comments section of her TikTok, Jenelle received nearly 1,400 comments from her followers, and the video accrued 58,000 likes.

Jenelle Evans says mom Barbara Evans ‘put her down,’ credits Teen Mom 2 income for her accomplishments

The mom of three responded to some of the comments. One of Jenelle’s critics told her that she accomplished everything in her life thanks to her mom Barbara’s help.

Their comment read, “You was able to accomplish the things you’ve accomplished bc of Barb helping you. It’s not like a total stranger had you’re child and you dont see him.”

In response, Jenelle disagreed, telling her critic that her income from Teen Mom 2 helped her achieve her accomplishments. She also accused Barbara of holding her back from her dreams.

“I accomplished what I wanted to because of making an income off a show that I auditioned myself for,” Jenelle responded. “[Barbara] did nothing but put me down every step.”

In response to another question from a follower, Jenelle clarified that the issues between herself and her mom didn’t start until after Jace was born.

Barbara Evans still has custody of Jenelle’s firstborn son Jace

Jenelle signed over custody of Jace in 2010 when she was still a teenager. She told her fans last year that the only reason she gave custody to her mom was because she was a “fearful little girl.”

In the meantime, Barbara still has primary custody of 13-year-old Jace. Earlier this year, Jenelle said that she and Barbara were still trying to negotiate a custody agreement. The North Carolina native told E! News that if she and Barbara went to trial, she intended to request full custody of Jace. For now, Jenelle says she’s trying to work things out “civilly” between herself and her mom.

