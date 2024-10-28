Jenelle Evans calls 911 after son Jace started ‘smashing things,’ lost custody again

Jenelle Evans’ life in Las Vegas is off to a rocky start.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star made a 911 call asking for help involving her eldest child, son Jace.

After regaining custody of her son, Jace, last year—after her mom, Barbara Evans, raised him for most of his life—Jenelle made some major changes in her life.

The MTV star divorced her estranged husband, David Eason, and relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, with her three children, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley.

However, it appears that Jenelle’s family unit has been broken up once again.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jace has been removed from Jenelle’s Nevada home following an altercation.

Jenelle called 911 following a disturbance involving Jace

Reportedly, Jace ran away, prompting the first of multiple 911 calls made by Jenelle.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup writes that Jace eventually returned home, but the following day, things got heated.

A source tells The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that the police arrived at Jenelle’s home and, after being located, Jace was removed from her care.

As the outlet reports, Jenelle called 911, frantically telling the operator that Jace was “smashing things” in her home.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup posted the audio from the 911 call on TikTok.

In the recording, Jenelle told the operator that cops arrived at her home the night prior after Jace “got mad,” but they told her there was nothing they could do.

Jenelle stated that while Jace continued to “smash things,” she told her younger kids, Kaiser and Ensley, to “get away from him.”

The 32-year-old told the operator that she would like Jace to be “evaluated,” adding that Jace has been “acting this way” since he was 13.

When asked what kind of threats Jace was making, Jenelle said he told her, “Get away from me,” before running out when she told him she was calling the police.

Jenelle tells a 911 operator that Jace was ‘mad’ at her

Jenelle began to cry when she recounted Jace “smashing” her doors and cupboards, claiming the cops told her they “wouldn’t help her” the day before.

As the operator continued to gather more information from Jenelle, she shared that Jace was “mad” because she confiscated a pocket knife from his room.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup obtained a police report, which states that Jenelle told police that Jace screamed, “F**k you, b***h!” in her face before “smashing” their kitchen cabinets.

Sources say Jace was removed from Jenelle’s care following the altercation

Soon after Jenelle placed her 911 call, Jace was reportedly found but was “a bit uncooperative” toward the cops, according to the 911 Communication records for the incident.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup source added that Jace was removed from Jenelle’s home.

Shortly after, child protective services visited Jenelle to speak with her younger kids, Kaiser and Ensley, about the incident.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus on MTV.