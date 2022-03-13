Jenelle Evans breaks down in tears while recapping Teen Mom Family Reunion: ‘It was never a family, it’s all fake’

Jenelle Evans was brought to tears while she recapped TMFR. Pic credit: @Candace/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans got emotional during a recap of Teen Mom Family Reunion and shed some tears as she reflected on being excluded from the spinoff.

As Monsters & Critics recently reported, Jenelle told her followers that she watched the first episode of TMFR and claimed it gave her a headache.

Now, the former reality TV star has recapped the episode for her viewers and watching it brought her to tears.

Jenelle Evans breaks down in tears as she recaps first episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion

“This is long overdue. Finally, you get my reaction video. You get my reaction video to the Teen Mom Reunion,” Jenelle told her followers on a recent YouTube video on her channel, Jenelle Eason.

After listening to the TMFR theme song, which mentions being a “family,” Jenelle wasn’t buying the love between all of the cast. “It was never a family,” Jenelle said. “It’s all fake.”

Jenelle watched the episode live as she gave her fans commentary on what she was watching. At one point while she was talking about Briana DeJesus’ sister Brittany, Jenelle got emotional.

While telling her fans that Brittany is the most “down-to-earth, hilarious girl you guys will, like, ever meet,” Jenelle’s eyes welled up with tears.

As she wiped away her tears, Jenelle looked baffled as to why she was crying. “I don’t know why I’m crying,” she told the camera. “I think this is why I didn’t want to watch this.”

She explained why she became emotional: “It’s just… it hurts that… it hurts that I’ve always felt like I’ve been excluded. It’s all just a memory.”

Jenelle told her fans last fall that she was initially asked to film TMFR, but then MTV ghosted her. She later claimed that MTV retracted their invitation after she asked to bring along her husband, David Eason.

After she calmed herself down, Jenelle continued, “Listen, this was not meant to be a fricking sad thing. I don’t know what sparked me to cry, but it did, so, let’s just get back [to watching the show].”

Despite composing herself, Jenelle got teary-eyed once again while watching a clip in which MTV used an old photo of herself, Chelsea Houska, Kail Lowry, and Leah Messer in a picture frame on a table.

Jenelle abruptly paused the show and stared at the camera for a few long seconds before divulging, “They’re literally showing all of the Teen Mom 2 girls, including my picture, but you won’t let me have a voice.”

Jenelle felt that TMFR didn’t help any of the moms tackle their issues (like it promised) and called it a “skit to make a new show.”

Jenelle’s final thoughts on TMFR

Jenelle couldn’t bring herself to finish watching the entire 43-minute-long episode, but was able to get through 40 minutes of it before telling her fans, “Y’all, I’m done watching this. Like, this just makes me angry.”

She went on to say that she doesn’t wish to take part in TMFR, despite Briana DeJesus telling her fans that she was “trying her hardest” to get Jenelle to join the cast.

Jenelle gave her final thoughts on Episode 1: “My thoughts are that this is, um, ratchet as f**k, and um it’s ridiculous, and thanks for using my picture on the f**king table as decoration like I’m your prize f**king winner but you don’t want to use me. Okay, whatever.”

“But uh yeah, this was so stupid and I hope you guys liked my reaction,” Jenelle added before noting that she is on the fence when it comes to watching any more TMFR episodes.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.