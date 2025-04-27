Jenelle Evans ‘advocates’ for Nathan Griffith following ‘domestic battery by strangulation’ arrest

Former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith allegedly violated his probation and was arrested again.

The reality TV alum was taken into custody in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, April 23.

The Sun confirmed the news the following day, revealing that a Clark County Detention Center spokesperson stated Nathan “cannot be bailed out due to his alleged probation violation” and that he was due to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

Nathan was charged with “domestic battery by strangulation” after also allegedly violating his probation/suspended sentence from his last arrest in July 2023–another strangulation charge.

After Nathan was put behind bars, his ex and baby mama, Jenelle Evans, took to social media to speak out amid the ordeal.

According to Jenelle, whose recording was captured on TikTok by @markermoments, Nathan randomly called her earlier this week around 7:00 p.m. and asked for help.

Nathan allegedly told Jenelle that he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument, and that she had left the house.

Jenelle ‘offered to help Nathan by letting him stay at her home’

“Now I need to leave before she calls the cops on me,” it’s claimed Nathan told Jenelle.

When Jenelle questioned Nathan, he is said to have admitted he had been drinking, which he knew he wasn’t supposed to be doing since he was on probation.

Nathan then reportedly booked an Uber, and Jenelle said she gave him her address and offered for him to come to her home and spend a few nights in their son Kaiser’s room until he figured out what he was doing.

“I will give you the option of trying to help you. And I’m only doing that because, of course, it’s Kaiser’s father,” Jenelle told her followers.

According to Jenelle, Nathan opened his door to go to his Uber, but the cops were there, so he didn’t leave the house.

Jenelle claims Nathan told her details leading up to his arrest

Jenelle said she tried to talk Nathan into speaking with the police, but he was “crying his eyes out,” telling her, “I don’t want to get arrested again.”

Nathan allegedly told Jenelle that his girlfriend “attacked” him and he tried to leave, but she “didn’t let” him.

It’s claimed that Nathan was Facetiming his mom throughout the incident. The girlfriend allegedly told Nathan’s mom that he “got on top of” her and he “didn’t strangle” her, but “scared” her, so she decided to call the cops.

Jenelle says she Facetimed with Nathan from 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. when the police entered Nathan’s home and “[tackled] him to the ground.”

Eventually, Nathan was reportedly taken into custody because he “didn’t make it out before the cops got there.”

Jenelle says she’s ‘still here’ for Nathan

“It was really sad to see him cry,” Jenelle said.

“I think somebody needs to advocate for Nathan,” Jenelle continued.

Jenelle also mentioned that she would like to have Nathan around more.

“Since I’m single and don’t have another man here, it’d be really nice if Nathan can help out sometimes,” Jenelle said.

Jenelle said she thought it would be helpful if Nathan could take their son, Kaiser, to the park or “just do normal dad stuff” with him.

“I’m still here for Nathan if he needs anything because… just, it’s sad to see him in that situation,” Jenelle said.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.