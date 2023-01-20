Jen Shah would ‘rather remain silent’ than talk to Andy Cohen

Jen Shah is finally ready to tell her own story – just not to Andy Cohen.

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo,” Shah wrote in a statement on Thursday, citing contractual provisions that would allow the network to “legally make misrepresentations of me and my story.”

Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for allegedly orchestrating a nationwide telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people. The scheme targeted primarily elderly or otherwise vulnerable victims.

Shah has starred on RHOSLC since its 2020 debut season. Her arrest, in March of 2021, played out on Season 2 of the hit Bravo franchise, and her ongoing legal battles have been featured as a prominent storyline since.

But outside of court appearances, Shah has not publicly spoken out about her wire fraud case. Last month, she declined to take part in RHOSLC’s Season 3 reunion, citing legal advice.

Though Bravo boss Andy Cohen recently said he was “hopeful” that Shah would agree to be interviewed, it seems unlikely to happen.

“I would rather remain silent,” Shah wrote in the statement, which was posted to her Instagram Thursday, “and wait until I am able to accurately share my story.”

Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah sentenced to prison in wire fraud case

On January 6, Shah appeared at the federal courthouse in midtown Manhattan, where she was given a sentence of six and a half years behind bars.

The Bravo star has also been ordered to complete a mental health treatment program after her release, and to pay the scheme’s victims millions of dollars in restitution.

Now that Shah’s case has been settled and her sentence handed down, it appears the Bravo star is ready to share her story.

“I am now at a point…where I can answer some questions and provide a few unknown details about my case,” Shah wrote in her statement.

“I want and need to share these critical facts,” she continued, adding that she feels her supporters and loved ones are owed an explanation.

Jen Shah says she will share her story ‘very soon’

Shah wrote that she would be sharing her own version of the story – and this “painful part of my life” – very soon.

But the reality star also made it very clear that she has no plans of talking with Bravo any time soon – and that any future interviews will have to be done on her terms.

“Too many people have been hurt by my actions and my inability to control my own narrative,” the Bravo star wrote.

