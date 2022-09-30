Jen Shah shimmers in crystal dress and matching headpiece from RHOSLC Season 3 premiere

Jen Shah shimmers in crystals. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

The Season 3 premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aired Wednesday night.

There was no shortage of glitz and glam, but Jen Shah’s shimmering outfit stole the show.

Jen’s look was part of the celebration for her husband Sharrieff’s 51st birthday party. She threw Coach Shah a Harlem Nights-themed party, and guests were decked out in 1930s-era fashion.

The hostess herself looked like she had walked right out of a speakeasy. Jen slayed in silver and was draped in sparkling crystals from head to toe.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shimmered brightly in a long sleeve crystal dress. The Housewife even sported matching sparkling crystal nails for the occasion.

Jen’s makeup complimented her outfit as well. Her glam squad outlined her eyelids with crystal gems over silver eyeshadow.

Jen parted her straight hair in the middle for a sleek look. A three-strand crystal headpiece completed her look.

Harlem Nights party goers dress the part

Her fellow Housewives and guests all dressed to impress the occasion. Meredith Marks’ husband, Seth, wore a black fedora as part of his outfit to match his wife.

Jen’s co-star, Heather Gay, embraced the party theme in a beige sequin dress and a white fur throw.

Later in the episode, Jen literally kicked off her heels and showed guests her dance moves alongside her husband.

Jen Shah parties with her husband before her sentencing

Jen toasted her husband, saying, “This birthday, I think, means more to me than anything, because we can still be here together to celebrate it.”

Jen referred to her ongoing legal issues in her confessional during the RHOSLC premiere. The Housewife has been the center of drama onscreen and in courtrooms. She was charged in March 2021 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The now infamous scene right before her arrest was captured on camera.

Jen was supposed to join a cast trip the day she was arrested, but she barely made it to the van when she got a phone call and immediately took off her mic. The Housewife claimed she received a call that something had happened to her husband and left.

NYPD officers even questioned Bravo producers about Jen Shah’s whereabouts.

She initially maintained her innocence. Jen continually denied any wrongdoing in her confessionals during the episode. The other defendants in the case, including her former assistant Stuart Smith, already took a plea deal.

However, in July, Jen changed her plea to guilty. The Housewife will be sentenced in November and faces up to 14 years in prison. The show will still be airing at that time.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays on Bravo and Peacock.