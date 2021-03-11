News

Jen Shah reportedly threatens legal action against bloggers who shared leaked audio and video ‘of her berating her employees’


Jen Shah during the RHOSLC reunion
Jen Shah has threatened legal action against bloggers who shared audio and video footage said to be of her. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been dealing with a lot of backlash lately after audio and video was leaked allegedly showing her berating her employees.

During the audio clip, a person said to be Jen can be heard verbally assaulting her former designer Koa Johnson. Koa worked for Jen and designed many different outfits for her including the dress she wore to the RHOSLC reunion.

Page Six posted the audio clip here. Following the release, Koa spoke out about mistreatment he allegedly received from Jen and claimed it was an extremely hostile work environment.

In addition to the audio clip, a separate video was released that allegedly showed Jen yelling at members of her Shah Squad. In the video, a person said to be Jen was swearing at her workers and at one point appeared to throw an object across the room. She then left the room, before a man resembling her husband Sharrieff Shah entered and asked the worker if he was okay.

Following the backlash she’s received, Jen has now reportedly threatened legal action against the bloggers who shared the initial footage.

Jen ‘threatens legal action’

After the clips and audio were shared, a further video then emerged showing a cease and desist letter that was reportedly sent to two Instagram accounts by the Shahs through their attorney David C. Reymann.

The letter was shared on Twitter and addressed two bloggers in particular.

In the letter, it was claimed that the blogger accounts contain “video and/or audio content that was unlawfully acquired from the Shah’s home security system as well as further false and defamatory comments regarding Ms. Shah.”

The letter went on to reference several laws that were potentially broken by sharing the content which included “torts for invasion of the Shahs’ privacy, including intrusion upon seclusion and publication of private facts; defamation; false light; tortious interference with economic relations; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

The letter demanded that the content be removed from both accounts and that they “immediately cease and desist from all further publication of any unlawfully obtained communications.”

The letter ended with further details of the steps that would be taken if the footage was not immediately removed.

“If you do not immediately comply with the demands in this letter, your liability for the unlawful conduct described herein will continue to increase and the Shahs will take all necessary actions to protect their legal rights,” it said.

“Time is of the essence regarding these matters. We will view each hour that passes following your receipt of this letter as additional evidence of your willful and malicious conduct. Once you have complied with these demands, please contact me with evidence to certify that you have done the same.”

Who leaked the footage?

The recordings remain on social media, and it’s not yet known how the footage made its way online.

The bloggers have yet to speak out regarding how it was obtained or whether or not they will move forward with the Shah’s reported demands.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.

