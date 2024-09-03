Jen Pedranti and Gina Kirschenheiter nervously return to OC restaurant after explosive RHOC scene

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans witnessed an explosive moment between Jennifer “Jen” Pedranti and Gina Kirschenheiter earlier this season.

However, viewers weren’t the only ones who saw the dramatic moment between the two women.

The segment was filmed at a popular restaurant in the OC, and the duo recently returned to the scene of the crime for a do-over.

Gina recorded the moment and admitted to feeling nervous about going back to the location after her embarrassing behavior.

The staff at Lola’s instantly recognized the Bravo Housewives, who had the RHOC crew and Bravo cameras recording their every move the first time around.

Their latest visit was a lot less dramatic as Gina and Jen were on their best behaviors, even snagging a complimentary treat.

Jen Pedranti and Gina Kirschenheiter return to OC restaurant after their dramatic scene

The RHOC duo started off the season on a rocky note as Jen’s financial issues started to affect Gina’s blossoming real estate career.

Gina confronted Jen in Episode 2, but during their heated conversation, she angrily walked out of the restaurant.

The pair have since made amends, but there was one more thing left to do.

In a video posted online, Gina sat in her car while recording herself saying, “I’m at Lola’s which is the cafe where I lost my mind at Jen, and I’m meeting Jen here and we’re gonna do a redo.”

“I’m a little nervous, honestly,” continued the 40-year-old. “I haven’t been back since that ’cause obviously that’s embarrassing.”

Here’s what happened when the RHOC stars returned to Lola’s Cafe

They usually say, “The third time’s the charm,” but the second time did the trick for Jen and Gina.

Gina continued to film as she met a casually dressed Jen outside, and they made their way inside the crowded cafe.

“They’re nervous, they saw us walk in,” exclaimed Jen.

“They are, they’re probably all scared. I would be, too,” reasoned Gina.

She then flipped the camera showing the owner, Matthew standing behind the counter as he pointed at the RHOC star and said, ‘It’s you,” and then gave her a fist bump.

“We totally want you back. Thank you for being here,” he told the women — later giving them a sweet treat on the house as they sat on the patio, ready to enjoy the pastries.

“We took a little stroll down memory lane together today!” Gina wrote in her Instagram post. “Happy to report Jenn and I were welcomed back with open arms by the Matthew, the Owner of @lolascafeldr and the rest of the Lola’s family! 👊🏻.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.