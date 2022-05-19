Jen Armstrong doesn’t regret talking about her marriage on RHOC amid divorce news

Dr. Jen Armstrong speaks about her marital woes. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Dr. Jen Armstrong made her debut on Season 16 of the Real Housewives of Orange County, and now her marriage has been hit by the reality TV curse.

Jen recently filed for separation from her husband Ryne Holliday after eight years of marriage, and from seeing their interactions on the show, the split is not surprising.

However, despite how things played out, Jen does not regret sharing their marital woes on TV.

Jen Armstrong doesn’t regret talking about her rocky marriage on RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a rough first season on the show, and viewers have been slow to warm up to the newbie.

As for the relationship with her costars, things quickly got tense between her and Noella Bergener after meeting each other before their appearance on the show.

While Jen didn’t hit it off with her fellow newbie, she managed to form a friendship with returning Housewife Heather Dubrow.

However, her main storyline this season was her rocky marriage to Ryne.

We recently found out that the RHOC star filed for separation from her husband, but she does not regret putting it all on TV despite how things have fared.

During a chat with Us Weekly, the 44-year-old admitted that talking about her marriage on the show wasn’t “an easy thing to do,” but it’s her actual life.

“Ryne and I have not [had] an easy relationship, and so I don’t think there’s any way of being friends with me, or even part of my life without that coming out,” said Jen.

Dr. Jen Armstrong opens up about her RHOC regrets

While the Real Housewives of Orange County star does not regret sharing her troubled marriage on the show, there are some things that she does wish she could take back.

During her chat with the media outlet, Jen admitted that one of her rookie regrets is “not being loud enough.”

“When people were talking, and they were all talking over each other…I was raised not to interrupt or speak over people, but on reality TV, that’s what you have to do,” explained Jen.

As for whether she regrets spending so much time at work, Jen said she loves her job but wishes she could take more time to spend with her kids.

“Do I have mom guilt? Yeah,” admitted Jen — who filed legal documents in court last week to separate from her husband, Ryne.

The RHOC star seeks legal and physical custody of their three kids, 10-year-old twins Vera and Vince, and their 9-year-old son Robert Valor, with Ryne receiving visitation.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.