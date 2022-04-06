Jason Tartick’s grandpa reacts to rumor he spent $500,000 on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ring

Jason Tartick confronted by grandfather while celebrating book release. Pic credit: @jason_tartick/Instagram

The Bachelorette’s Jason Tartick has been hard at work promoting his new book, but one fan had more important things on his mind.

When Jason visited his grandpa to deliver a copy of his book in person, Grandpa Lenny took the opportunity to ask if he was “f**king nuts.”

Jason’s grandfather revealed he had read an article claiming that Jason spent half a million dollars on the ring for fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe, and he had a lot to say about it. Jason shared the hilarious video with his followers capturing the moment his grandfather confronted him about the claim.

Jason Tartick confronted by his grandfather over Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ring

The former Bachelorette contestant picked up a copy of his book, The Restart Roadmap, the day it came out and delivered it straight to his grandfather.

However, Jason’s new book wasn’t the only thing on his family member’s mind.

“Landed…went directly to Barnes & Noble, bought 1 book…delivered it directly to my grandpa…got chirped!” Jason captioned the video posted to his Instagram.

Jason can hardly contain his laughter in the clip as his grandfather reacts to the rumor he’d spent $500,000 on a ring.

“Is he f**king nuts?” Jason’s grandfather said. “Ooh did I say something wrong?” he adds, covering his mouth as someone off-screen admonished his language.

Jason in turn called the article “BS” and told his grandfather not to read everything he sees online.

Bachelor Nation alumni thrilled by Jason Tartick’s grandfather

Bachelor Nation stars were also thrilled with the video as they took to the comment section to share their reactions.

“Real recognize real,” Bachelor in Paradise’s Adam Gottschalk wrote.

“Hilarious!!” wrote Ashley Iaconetti.

“Love him,” said fiancée Kaitlyn.

Former Bachelor Matt James also jumped in with some laughing emojis for the occasion.

Kaitlyn Bristowe supports Jason Tartick’s book release

Although Jason has been spending most of his time promoting his new book, he and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe have also been prioritizing their relationship.

The couple even recently opened up about their plans to have a baby together. Kaitlyn and Jason are spending more time together now that Kaitlyn’s DWTS tour has wrapped up.

Kaitlyn in turn has been using some of her free time to support Jason in his newfound writing career. She took to Instagram with one of the couple’s dogs to show off her dance skills and the new release.

It’s too soon to say how well his new book will perform, but The Restart Roadmap is already a #1 new release in the Motivational Business Management category on Amazon.

The Bachelorette returns July 11 on ABC.