Jason Tartick hypes up Kaitlyn Bristowe before live podcast

Kaitlyn Bristowe had Jason Tartick’s full support during a live show. Pic credit: @jason_tartick/Instagram

Jason Tartick recently proved that he’s not just a great fiance to Kaitlyn Bristowe; he’s also her greatest hype man.

Kaitlyn has had a history of hosting, from hosting The Bachelorette for two seasons to hosting her podcast Off the Vine.

Recently, Kaitlyn had a live taping of her Off the Vine podcast and brought familiar faces from Bachelor Nation onto the stage.

Along with a steamy appearance from Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann and his Love Is Blind girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli, Jason was also there to support Kaitlyn.

Jason and Kaitlyn teamed up with a few others to show the energetic dancing that went on backstage.

Jason hyped up Kaitlyn as she danced in preparation for her show.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick bring the energy in a recent video

Kaitlyn Bristowe took to Instagram to share a video surrounded by hype men, including fiance Jason Tartick.

The video begins with Kaitlyn bursting through a door in a red blazer and matching shorts as she flaunts her toned abdomen in a black bra.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Jason waits near the door for Kaitlyn and places sunglasses on her face as she’s handed a bottle of alcohol.

As Kaitlyn walks forward, Jason exclaims, ‘Let’s go,’ and more people circle around Kaitlyn. A man hangs a bottle upside down, and on Kaitlyn’s cue, the lights shift, and Kaitlyn and her crowd dance to the energetic music.

Kaitlyn captioned the post, “The HYPE crew pregaming before the live podcast,”

Fans loved the video and seeing Jason be so supportive of Kaitlyn.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Susie Evans commented, “Stop this is amazing hahahah.”

Jason left a comment writing, “Get hyped, stay hyped!”

Blake Horstmann’s Love Is Blind girlfriend commented, ‘You are the party,” with a fire emoji.

Marlena Wesh wrote, “This is actually pretty damn good.” Sarah Herron wrote, “Wow, this is epic.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Jason Tartick hypes Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ‘beauty’

Jason didn’t just hype up Kaitlyn in the backstage video; he also praised her on his Instagram page.

Sharing a photo of the two together, Jason and Kaitlyn were all smiles as they wrapped their arms around one another and held up a bottle and glass of Spade and Sparrows.

Jason’s pale pink sweatshirt also included an image of a golden retriever with Spade and Sparrows bottles.

Jason captioned the post, “What a beauty, eh?”

Fans praised Jason in the comments.

One commenter wrote, “If your man doesn’t hype you up like Jason does dump em! #hypehusband”

Pic credit: @jason_tartick/Instagram

Another commenter expressed, “Everyone needs a @jason_tartick!!! Best hope man!!!! Letssss go KB!!!”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.