Jason Tartick claims Colton Underwood unfollowed him and Kaitlyn Bristowe on social media first

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe have had a whirlwind of romances throughout their stints in Bachelor Nation.

While Jason made his debut on Season 14 of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin, Kaitlyn made her start on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor and went on to be the leading woman for Season 11 of The Bachelorette.

The two Bachelor Nation alums met on Kaitlyn’s podcast Off the Vine and started dating shortly after. Kaitlyn is known for her blunt, tell it as it is personality, which even cost Jason his job at one point.

What is going on between Colton Underwood, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Jason Tartick?

Lately, the two have had some drama with past Bachelor Colton Underwood. Things aren’t so great between the couple and Colton.

Recently, on his podcast Trading Secrets, Jason said that “there’s no way he would have been a more successful Bachelor than Underwood.”

He claimed, “One of the big reasons is because I’m boring. I’m vanilla … They know I wouldn’t have been manipulated. I wouldn’t have done crazy s**t. He was exactly right. He nailed it.”

When Jason was asked if he still talks to Colton, he quickly responded with no and said, “[I] don’t talk to him. Ironically enough, just found out he recently unfollowed Kaitlyn and I … Not sure why. We returned the favor.”

What led up to the social media unfollows between Colton and the couple?

Jason talked about his history with Colton as well and, in fact, even called him out as being “very calculated.” He said this because Colton had asked Jason many times to interview for one of his Netflix show ideas; apparently, he had many of them and was very dedicated to getting a show.

Jason told Colton that he and Kaitlyn would do whatever they could to help him. He went on to say that not only did he do a few interviews, but Colton even went to Nashville to hang out with him and Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn’s fiance stated that he seemed a bit off while he was visiting when shortly after, he and Cassie had their issues, and the restraining order was filed against Colton.

A few months later, Colton came out as gay publicly, and then he did get his Netflix show with Coming Out Colton.

When Jason was asked on his podcast episode where he currently stands with Colton, he replied, “There’s just so many open questions … We were so close.” For Jason’s full podcast episode, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.