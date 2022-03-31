Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe say a baby is close in their future

Jason and Kaitlyn drop hints about a baby. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe were not on a Bachelor franchise show together. In fact, Jason was on The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin, and Kaitlyn was on The Bachelor and later The Bachelorette herself.

However, the two met in the real world as Bachelor Nation alums. Jason was on Kaitlyn’s podcast Off the Vine, and there were immediate sparks.

Jason asked her out, they started dating, and then he proposed to her back on the podcast months later. While the two have lived together and been engaged for two and half years, it looks like their wedding won’t be until sometime in 2023 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What is next for Katilyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick?

However, even though they won’t be tying the knot anytime soon, there has already been talk about babies. As a matter of fact, the couple just did an E! News exclusive interview where they revealed that being parents will hopefully happen next for them.

When the two interviewed each other about their future and what might happen next, Kaitlyn exclaimed, “Hopefully wedding, hopefully babies … I want to keep growing my businesses. My dream vision board probably [is] host Dancing With the Stars and have babies.”

Jason then brought up an interesting piece of information when he revealed, “Your psychic said you were going to … [get pregnant].”

Kaitlyn nodded in agreement as she stated, “She did. She said that ‘your baby is close.’”

While Jason and Kaitlyn are not currently actively trying for a baby, as of now, they have decided their wedding location will be in Nashville, Tennessee, but the date is yet to be determined.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Jason and Kaitlyn are moving forward

Previously, the two had thought of the fall of 2022, but those dreams were trampled due to the unforeseen aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19. Now the pair is looking for dates with the same wedding planner that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon used sometime next year.

During the interview, Kaitlyn said that while they have some venues for the wedding in mind, they won’t be releasing that information because they don’t want wedding crashers.

While Kaitlyn was initially sad and upset that Jesse Palmer had replaced her and Tayshia Adams as co-hosts for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, she relayed that now she’d have more time with Jason and wedding planning.

The only question is, will Kaitlyn and Jason bring a baby into Bachelor Nation before or after their wedding date?

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.