Jasmine Pineda shares daily skincare routine with 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda not only has an enviable figure but also a beautiful face, and she recently let fans in on her skincare routine.

Jasmine has two Instagram accounts, @jasminepanama, which is verified, and @jasminepanama1. On the latter, she shares more personal information about herself like her vegan lifestyle, workout routines, and motivations, and also encourages fans to love themselves.

However, she does post a ton of content on both accounts.

In her @jasminepanama Story shared with her 140k followers, Jasmine first shared a close-up picture of her face. Her skin looked dewy and glowing and she appeared makeup free with only her permanent eyeliner and microbladed eyebrows defined.

Over the photo, she wrote, “Skin care done [green check mark emoji].”

In the next Story, Jasmine gave away her skincare routine secrets.

She described that her “Day skin care,” included, “1. Cleansing with a dermatological soap. 2. Vitamin C serum. 3. Hyaluronic acid serum. 3. Eye cream. 4. Moisturizing cream. 5. Firming neck gel (please take care of your neck too).” And finally, “6. Sunscreen several times a day.”

Jasmine Pineda opened up about having cellulite

Over on the @jasminepanama1 account, Jasmine recently opened up to 90 Day fans about her struggles with cellulite.

She shared a before and after picture of both sides of her legs and remarked, “My cellulite has always been genetic. It doesn’t matter how much I work out, my body weight, etc-it’s always there even when my body fat porcentaje is low.”

Jasmine went on in her caption to let fans know what works for her in combatting the skin issue.

She shared that eating fruits and vegetables, reducing sodium and sugary drinks, exercising, Vitamin C injections, eliminating alcohol, following a sleep schedule, and drinking plenty of water are what have been effective for her.”

She ended her thought by telling fans that cellulite is something that you “shouldn’t be ashamed of,” and further stated that her cellulite has not stopped her from wearing shorts.

Jasmine Pineda wants Gino Palazzolo to move to Panama

Season 5 of Before the 90 Days viewers watched Gino Palazzolo travel to Jasmine’s native Panama to meet her in person for the first time.

Although the pair had a tumultuous and volatile time together, Gino ended up proposing to Jasmine nonetheless.

The pair have said that Jasmine’s K-1 visa was preapproved earlier this year and that they were waiting on official approval. They planned on moving to Florida together upon approval.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the plan anymore as Jasmine recently stated that she wants Gino to move to Panama, but did not give an explanation. It is unclear what happened with her K-1 visa as neither has elaborated on its current status.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.