Jasmine Pineda shares before and after of her ‘yellow teeth’ makeover

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda likes to keep it real in most aspects of her life, and that trait recently translated to a topic about teeth.

Jasmine shared a side-by-side comparison before and after post that highlighted her smile. She said the picture on the left was from “December 2020,” and the one on the right was from “September 2022.”

Jasmine’s teeth on the left looked like a darker shade than the pearly white version of her teeth on the right.

In her caption, Jasmine remarked, “I lived for more than 30 years with my yellow teeth and I never stopped smiling because of it 😄 Then…close to my 36 birthday I told myself: Jassy, what about a new smile to celebrate that you’re closer to your 40ies than you are to your past 20ies and so I did! I loved my smile before, but I super love the new one too.”

She then advised, “The thing is…guys, do what makes you happy as far as you don’t hurt anyone including yourself. Keep a balance (extremes are not good either) and fall in love with all versions of yourself 🥰”

Jasmine finished her thought by noting that having yellow teeth is actually a normal thing but that if anyone is unhappy with their teeth color, they have the choice to make changes that suit them.

Jasmine Pineda has had some cosmetic work done

When Jasmine was on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, her now-fiance, Gino Palazzolo, admitted that he paid for Jasmine’s lip enhancements, eyebrows, facial treatments, and teeth.

Before Jasmine met Gino, she had a breast augmentation and used to have blonde hair at one point. She also enjoys wearing colored contacts and takes her hair very seriously.

When questioned about whether she has had a nose job, Jasmine said she hadn’t and said that she is biracial, and that’s why her nose looks the way it does.

Jasmine Pineda had some notable moments on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Jasmine had a wicked jealous streak when it came to Gino, and her rage reared its head several times in over-the-top blowups.

Furthermore, Jasmine exposed Gino’s bald head after she snatched his hat, which Gino always has on, off his head and revealed that Gino only had a patch of hair on the back of his head.

Jasmine also threw the Christmas gift toothbrush Gino got for her out of their hotel room.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.