Jasmine Pineda opens up about recent battle with depression, says she was in bed for 7 days

Jasmine Pineda talks about being depressed. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda has been going through a hard time since her stint on the show, and she just opened up about her battle with depression.

Jasmine took some time away from social media after getting tons of backlash, and hate from trolls. So much in fact that it seems she has abandoned her old Instagram page in a bid to get rid of the rude critics.

The TLC star has clapped back at comments about her appearance and her actions on the show. However, after witnessing several instances of Jasmine’s explosive behavior this season, she has quickly become one of the most talked-about cast members this season.

The Panamanian native is now trying to start fresh but admitted that she’s been going through some mental health struggles after one follower asked about her well-being.

Jasmine Pineda opens up about her battle with depression

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a series of posts on her new Instagram page and opened up about her mental state. Jasmine has admitted previously that she was going through a hard time as her storyline with Gino Palazzolo continues to play out on the show.

A few days ago, she confessed to going through the lowest point in her life, after Gino’s ex shared topless photos of her and she lost her job as a result.

In her latest post, Jasmine shared with her followers that she has been battling depression.

“I prefer to say ‘I battle’ depression instead of ‘I suffer’ with it,” wrote Jasmine in an Instagram message which was shared to her Story.

“Because depression hits, but I hit back. Battle on,” she added.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda says she was in bed for seven days while battling depression

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star did a Q&A on Instagram and she got a question from one of her followers about battling depression.

The Instagram user asked Jasmine about getting through the bad days “where you just want to stay in bed.”

“I recently had a very depressing episode in my life and I was literally [in] bed for [seven] days,” responded the TLC cast member who — then shared what gets her through the rough moments.

“What really gets me up is this thought (as crazy as it sounds): I am gonna die one day. I don’t want to miss any other day of my life in bed,” explained Jasmine.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

“I want to live, I want to try one more time,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.