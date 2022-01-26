Jasmine Pineda clapped back at 90 Day Fiance critics who judged her looks before plastic surgery

After a 90 Day Fiance fan page made remarks about what Jasmine looked like before plastic surgery, she clapped back. Pic credit: TLC

Pictures have been dug up from Jasmine Pineda’s past that show what she looked like before plastic surgery and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics have been using them to judge her and Jasmine is not having it.

She used her Instagram stories to clap back at one 90 Day fan page in particular who shared a post that remarked on the drastic difference in Jasmine’s looks before she had work done

It is well known that Jasmine had a breast augmentation and that Gino paid for her lips, teeth, facial treatments, and eyebrows. It is unclear if she has had other procedures besides those although she denies the rumor that she had a nose job.

Jasmine Pineda took aim at 90 Day Fiance fan page who threw shade at what plastic surgery did for her

A 90 Day Fiance fan page posted a photo and message that was sent to them that featured a side-by-side photo of Jasmine before and during the time she had cosmetic enhancements.

The message that accompanied the post read, “Hey you should post these before pics of Jasmine, it shows how much plastic surgery she had.”

Jasmine reshared the post and added, “I was born beautiful (grinning/squinting face). Deal with it.”

Jasmine replied to a fan page who threw shade at the way she looked before plastic surgery. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

It seems that Jasmine is acknowledging the talk about her plastic surgeries around social media but decided to go on the offensive and make a sassy remark about it.

Gino Palazzolo sent naked pictures of Jasmine Pineda to his ex

Gino got caught commenting on a 90 Day fan page’s post about him sending nudes of Jasmine to his ex saying that it was a mistake which means that he admitted to doing it.

During the next episode, viewers see the moment when Jasmine confronts Gino about the pictures and she will have a massive blow up.

Gino Palazzolo’s ex-sugar baby Linzee Ryder recently went on The Fraudcast to set the record straight about Gino’s alleged shady behavior and Jasmine’s harassment towards her.

She discussed Gino’s possible revenge porn tactics and how she received a nude picture of Jasmine from him. Linzee also went into detail about how Jasmine reportedly harassed her after she sent a message to her trying to warn her about Gino’s actions.

