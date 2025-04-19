Jasmine Pineda bruised and swollen following emergency surgery

Jasmine Pineda is recovering after undergoing emergency dental surgery.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared that due to complications stemming from her recent pregnancy, she had to have an endodontic procedure performed.

When her pain became too much to bear, she called on her baby daddy, Matt Branistareanu, who set up her appointment.

The 38-year-old shared the news in her Instagram Story, posting a photo of her bruised and swollen face.

90 Day Fiance blogger @90dayfiance_alexa captured the screenshot from Jasmine's Story and posted it on Instagram.

The upload was captioned, “Ouch! Jasmine had to get emergency dental surgery. So happy she has Matt to take care of her.”

In an up-close selfie, Jasmine showed her Instagram followers the aftermath of her surgery: a bruised and swollen face.

Jasmine was ‘yelling’ in pain ahead of surgery

Jasmine explained that her dental surgery was performed on one of her teeth, and that her pregnancy with her daughter, Matilda, caused “some issues,” including her gums getting “so messed up.”

“So I called Matt basically yelling out of pain,” Jasmine shared.

Jasmine wrote that Matt came home, found her an endodontist, and set up her appointment. Matt stayed home with their daughter, Matilda (whom they call Matty), while Jasmine underwent surgery.

Jasmine praised Matt for his efforts, calling him “the best” and noting how much she appreciated him.

Jasmine takes a jab at Gino Palazzolo

In a subsequent Instagram Story slide, Jasmine took a subtle dig at her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo.

After singing Matt’s praises, Jasmine wrote that after moving 2,300 miles away from her native Panama, “someone” wouldn’t even drive her “5 minutes away.”

“Vs someone that won’t hesitate to be there for you unconditionally and that showers and smells good on top of that,” Jasmine added.

Jasmine also showed off her bruised face in recent videos posted on Instagram.

On her main page, @jasminepanama, she recorded herself taking a walk and shared another up-close look at her dark purple cheek and jaw following surgery.

Jasmine showed off her bruised face following dental surgery. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Skeptics question Jasmine’s facial bruising

On her @jasmine.matt_90dayfiance Instagram page, Jasmine recorded herself holding a sleepy baby Matilda, and her bruise was again visible in the post.

Jasmine’s followers showed concern, asking why her cheek was bruised in the comments section.

As Jasmine explained, “emergency surgery (root filling).”

Some, however, were skeptical that Jasmine’s bruise was the result of dental surgery.

One commenter insinuated that Jasmine was bruised due to getting Botox, not a root filling.

Jasmine’s Instagram followers questioned the bruise on her cheek. Pic credit: @jasmine.matt_90dayfiance/Instagram

A second Instagram user implied that Jasmine’s bruise may have been the result of something else entirely.

“Jazzi it better be a dental issue. And you and that baby better be safe. Dont make me open my cards and look at this situation,” wrote the commenter.

In recent months, rumors have surfaced that Jasmine was the victim of domestic abuse.

Some 90 Day Fiance bloggers alleged that Matt was abusive toward Jasmine. Earlier this year, Jasmine addressed the chatter.

As Monsters and Critics reported, amid the gossip surrounding her, Jasmine told her followers, “So, you believe whatever you wanna believe, okay? It’s so freaking crazy. I’m like, ‘Okay, whatever. I’m not talking about it.”

In a separate Instagram comment, Jasmine cleared the air once again.

This time, Jasmine stated, “The person in question has never ever done any kind of harm/abuse to me in any shape or form. It just disgusts me how someone will use such a sensitive topic to create traffic to their company.”

