Jasmine Nguyen celebrate birthday after her ‘greatest and most difficult’ year

Birthday girl Jasmine Nguyen turned 28 over the weekend. Pic credit: @_jasminenguyen/Instagram

Jasmine Nguyen recently turned 28 in style.

Jasmine first appeared on The Bachelor Season 24 with pilot lead Peter Weber.

The Bachelor Nation star didn’t have much time to make an impression on Peter or viewers, as she was eliminated in week three of the season.

While Jasmine didn’t find love on the show, she made several friends within Bachelor Nation and developed a substantial fanbase.

Jasmine currently has 98.9k followers on Instagram.

In a recent post, Jasmine reflected on her birthday with stylish photos as she opened up to her followers about the greatest and most challenging year she’s experienced.

Jasmine Nguyen celebrates summer birthday

Jasmine Nguyen took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday with sparkles and feathers.

In a post with two photos and a video, Jasmine posed in an orange dress with orange feathers and silver sequins.

She smiled with her voluminous dark tresses hanging down and earrings as she held up a cake with white frosting and an abundance of soft pink candles in the first photo.

In a video, Jasmine held up the cake to the camera, closed her eyes, and made a wish before blowing out the candles.

The final slide showed Jasmine placing her hair up and licking a finger as she enjoyed the frosting from her cake.

Jasmine captioned the post, “it has been one of the greatest and most difficult year of my life. i learned everything is temporary. moments. feelings. people. i learned love is about giving. everything. and letting it hurt. i learned vulnerability is always the right choice because it is easy to be cold in a world that makes it so very difficult to remain soft. i learned all things come in twos. life and death. pain and joy. salt and sugar. it is the balance of the universe.”

The Bachelor Nation star continued, “it has been the year of hurting so bad but living so good. making friends out of strangers. learning mint chocolate chip ice cream will fix just about everything. and that you can most definitely have your cake and eat it too.”

Jasmine Nguyen celebrates early retirement with cake

Earlier this year, Jasmine had another reason to celebrate with cake.

Jasmine announced she was finally leaving corporate America.

The former contestant shared photos of herself in a pretty white dress as she smiled with a colorful cake that read, “goodbye 9-6, hello 24/7.”

The Bachelor Nation beauty captioned the post, “happy early retirement (from corporate america) to me!!! you guys have changed my life, i love you so freaking much. i am thankful for you everyday, but a little extra today ugh🥹🫶🏼🎊.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.