Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti’s newborn watches his first episode of The Bachelor

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti introduce their newborn to his first episode of The Bachelor. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

One of the newest Bachelor Nation babies is already on his way to becoming a fan of the show himself.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti revealed that baby Dawson spent his first night in the world watching this week’s episode of The Bachelor.

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti introduce their newborn to his first episode of The Bachelor

Jared, Ashley, and Dawson tuned in to Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor from their hospital room on the night Dawson was born.

“Dawson’s first episode of The Bachelor,” Jared said in an Instagram story. “Well, if you don’t count all the ones that he heard while in the womb.”

Ashley panned from the television to Jared and Dawson to show the three watching a confrontation between contestants Shanae Ankney and Gabby Windey.

The new dad was busy rocking and burping baby Dawson while Ashley documented the occasion and paid tribute to the couple’s origins.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

“Dawson. You wouldn’t be here without that show on the screen,” Ashely captioned the video.

The two also joked together in the video when Ashley asked to see Dawson’s face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Mom, I’m a tad busy right now,” Jared said while imitating Dawson’s voice as the baby snuggled up into his dad’s shoulder.

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti post new photos of their first baby

Jared and Ashley have appeared overjoyed with their parenthood experiences so far, with both taking to Instagram to gush about their new baby.

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy!” Jared wrote on an Instagram post welcoming their son and updating fans. “Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother [prayer hands emoji]. He’s so sweet and beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

They have also been open about the challenges of having a newborn, with Ashley posting Jared’s “first tired dad pic” to her Instagram story.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Although the couple had a rocky and very uncertain start together in their appearances on Bachelor in Paradise, they eventually started dating and have been going strong ever since.

Both Jared and Ashley have returned to feature on episodes of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as an example of a Bachelor nation success story.

It appears they are getting a head start on introducing Dawson to the Bachelor franchise and wasting no time in getting him hooked on the show.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.