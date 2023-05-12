Janelle Pierzina shares stunning photo from before Big Brother

Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina shared a stunning photo as she participated in Flashback Friday.

The point of Flashback Friday is for people on social media to look back.

Janelle took her followers deep into the past – back to before she appeared on Big Brother for the first time.

In the summer of 2005, Janelle was featured on the Big Brother 6 cast.

BB6 also featured Kaysar Ridha, James Rhine, Beau Beasley, Ivette Corredero, and winner Maggie Ausburn.

Janelle finished in third place that summer. But she became a fan-favorite who would play the game three more times. That includes two appearances in All-Star seasons.

Flashback Friday for Janelle Pierzina

“I’ve been going through old pics and found this!” Janelle wrote on Twitter with an accompanying shocked-face emoji.

“This is a month before I tried out for Big Brother 6! March 2005. It’s crazy where life will bring us, and I’m so happy that I showed up to that open casting call that day!” Janelle went on to write.

The post also features a striking photo of Janelle as she poses for the camera.

I’ve been going through old pics and found this! 😱 This is a month before I tried out for Big Brother 6! March 2005. It’s crazy where life will bring us, and I’m so happy that I showed up to that open casting call that day! #FlashbackFriday #BIGBROTHER pic.twitter.com/HrppyTRm8c — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) May 12, 2023

Janelle posts a lot about Big Brother 25

Janelle is very active on social media and frequently posts about Big Brother.

Recently, Janelle shared some scathing thoughts about recent houseguests who have appeared on the show.

She thinks the show needs more people trying to win – rather than just trying to make it to the jury stage.

This led BB24 houseguest Frenchie to share an idea to change how the jury is formed. It is an idea that could shake things up.

Soon enough, they will get to weigh in with their thoughts on the Big Brother 25 cast.

A new season of the reality television show hits CBS this summer, with recent rumors suggesting it could involve returners.

And my phone of choice was my Juicy Couture Sidekick. Sidekicks foreverrrrrr 🥳Love you Beau ♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/0Xynp7DD5z — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) March 7, 2023

More Big Brother news

The WGA is striking in Hollywood. This is big news within the industry and could heavily impact the 2023-2024 television season.

The Writers Guild of America has members working on nearly all the scripted shows on television. While they are striking, most shows will have to be put on hold.

And without scripted shows, networks will have to turn to reality television again.

A new Celebrity Big Brother season is being discussed. This would be in addition to Big Brother 25 and could air in the fall or winter.

If the producers go with celebrities for an upcoming season, it would be known as Celebrity Big Brother 4.

The first three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother USA are also available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.