Janelle Brown isn’t interested in dating following Kody Brown split, says Sister Wives insider

According to a source close to Janelle, she isn’t ready to date. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Although she recently split from Kody Brown, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is going to remain single for a while.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Janelle and Kody confirmed their separation during the Season 17 Tell All, One on One.

Sister Wives viewers had rooted for Janelle to leave Kody after Christine Brown announced her split from the polygamist father of 18 in November 2021.

However, according to a source close to Janelle, the 53-year-old TLC star isn’t interested in reentering the dating pool just yet.

“She is not thinking about or wanting to date anyone at the moment,” an insider told In Touch, adding that, instead, Janelle is “focusing on herself and her kids.”

The source also told the outlet that it hasn’t been “hard” adjusting to her new life without Kody in it for Janelle since he wasn’t present much anyway in the past few years they were together.

Janelle Brown ‘focusing on herself and her kids’ amid Kody Brown split

Janelle also isn’t “focusing on anger or resentment toward Kody,” the insider added.

The news of Janelle and Kody’s split didn’t shock many Sister Wives fans. The former couple raised eyebrows and sparked rumors they had split when they were spotted at their son Logan’s wedding, seated on opposite sides of the aisle. While Janelle sat in the front row with the rest of their kids, Kody chose to sit with his “favorite” wife, Robyn, a few rows back.

Janelle has become more outspoken towards Kody in recent seasons of Sister Wives too. Kody’s behavior has shocked and angered his wives and ex-wives as well as Sister Wives viewers.

Kody’s second wife, Janelle, has always been self-sufficient, and with most of their children grown and out of the house, she’s previously questioned whether or not she wanted to stay in their plural marriage.

Will Janelle and Christine Brown get their own Sister Wives spinoff?

When Christine announced she was leaving Kody, Janelle was the only spouse who showed her support. Janelle and Christine remain close to this day, despite no longer being sister wives.

Amid Janelle and Christine’s newly-minted single statuses, fans of the show have called on TLC to give the ladies their own spinoff show, focusing on their lives without Kody. Sister Wives fans have expressed that they’ve watched enough of Kody’s stupidity over the years and feel it’s time for Janelle and Christine to take the spotlight.

Part 3 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.