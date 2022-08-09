Jamie Otis talks finding love despite lacking initial attraction to spouse

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner appeared on Married at First Sight Season 1. Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have one of the most memorable love stories from Married at First Sight.

Blazing a trail for all the MAFS couples to follow, Jamie and Doug were one of the first three couples to partake in the Married at First Sight reality show experiment.

Like many MAFS spouses, Jamie was not initially attracted to Doug and even seemed convinced that he wasn’t the one for her.

However, as MAFS viewers know, Jamie and Doug became the ultimate success story as the longest-standing MAFS couple.

The pair have expanded their family with two young children and are hoping to expand further.

With Jamie and Doug finding love despite their rocky start, Jamie recently reflected on their journey and how far they’ve come.

Jamie Otis enjoys date with Doug Hehner 8.5 years after their rocky wedding

Jamie Otis took to Instagram to share a video of her and Doug on a date.

The video began with Jamie and Doug outdoors as they excitedly mouthed, “we’re on a date!”

Text over the video read, “We were *complete strangers* when we met at the altar & said ‘I do.’”

The video then cut to several clips of Jamie and Doug on their colorful date as text read, “Everyone told us we were crazy and we’d never make it,” with Jamie adding, “Heck, I wasn’t even sure we’d make it.”

The video concluded with Doug and Jamie sharing a kiss as the text read, “But here we are! Still married 8.5 years later!”

Jamie Otis admits to being ‘kinda desperate’

Jamie also shared her thoughts on her and Doug’s odds-defying marriage in the caption of her post.

Jamie wrote, “On the night of our wedding I was *certain* I had just married the wrong guy.👆🏼Being the very first to be Married At First Sight we were told that we were just making a ‘mockery’ of marriage, it would ‘never work out’ and ‘these people are so desperate’…”

Jamie continued, “Wellll, I hate to admit any of them were right but we were kinda desperate.🤷🏼‍♀️😂 I mean, obviously! Who marries a complete freakin’ stranger?!🙋🏼‍♀️🙈🤣 I CRINGE thinking of how desperate I really was 😳 lol 🤪 But I still thank God we were allllll wrong about the future of my marriage….all of us except my hubby. He always knew!🤣❤️ I’m so glad I opened my mind and gave love a chance (in the oddest way!) with a guy I didn’t think I was attracted to.🤦🏼‍♀️.”

Concluding her caption, Jamie sent a message to followers, “If you’re still out there looking for ‘the one’ try giving the one you ‘just aren’t attracted to’ a chance. Who knows where you’ll be in 8.5 years!😉😘.”

